When radiographers can’t afford to live in Dublin, we need to examine how we pay frontline workers

I had a couple of scans this week. I’m fine; thanks for asking. I got chatting to a very nice radiographer; I’m lucky enough to have health insurance and I was remarking that I was surprised that, even privately, there was still a waiting list of months for a scan. Her response was that they just can’t get staff; accommodation in Dublin is now simply out of the league of many nurses and radiographers.

And I’m sure that’s true. If you’re young and single — as many newly qualified healthcare workers are — both rent and mortgages in the capital are likely beyond you.

It got me thinking. We recently debated bringing back bankers’ bonuses here because of an apparent difficulty with the recruitment and retention of senior bankers. Despite “We need more bankers!” not exactly being something tripping off any of our tongues. So why no real debate about increasing the wages of nurses and paramedical staff?

It’s because of benchmarking, isn’t it? We can’t currently change the salaries of one group within the public sector without changing the salaries of all.

Except that’s stupid and is now an obstacle to staffing our health service. Because things have changed since benchmarking was first brought in and all public sector workers were pegged against each other in terms of grades.

The world at large has moved on since that snapshot in time and, simply put, some professions have become more important (relative to others) than they were back then.

Nurses at the time were benchmarked against certain lower grades of public-sector management and other professions, such as social-care workers, for example. But the truth is, nurses are now far more valuable and in demand than those other workers. Benchmarking them forever against these less-in-demand roles now makes no sense.

And professions do rise and fall in terms of importance and value. Chimney sweeps and milkmen were once reasonably common jobs — when is the last time you met either one?​

Nurses (and other allied healthcare workers and, indeed, teachers — another profession that has become more valuable, relatively speaking) are more highly trained, skilled and expert now than they’ve ever been. And we’re pegging them at the wrong level and it’s holding us back. Setting the pay of these key workers in stone prevents us competing internationally to hold on to them or recruiting new ones to the roles.

I recognise that collective bargaining was a massive undertaking and no one in their right mind wants to reopen that can of worms. But the reality is nurses, midwives, radiographers, physios, teachers, gardai and other key workers are worth more to us as a society than lower- or middle-ranking public sector managers. The only people who don’t see that or find that unpalatable are those self-same managers. And we can’t afford to give everyone a pay rise just in order to give it to those to whom we really need to give one.

We need to look at paying people a wage that allows us to recruit them both nationally and internationally.

Essential workers are just that. Essential to the functioning of society. We need to throw out the schema that doesn’t recognise that the pecking order for these workers has changed. We need to rewrite how we value these roles.

A second opinion

I read with interest recent comments by relationship therapist and Married at First Sight star Mel Schilling that ‘micro expressions’ like rolling your eyes and sighing may be signs that your partner is viewing you with contempt and you are on course for divorce. (That escalated quickly!) I take a slightly different view.

Whatever about rolling your eyes, they can’t take sighing from us, we need it! No two people can have a long-term relationship without their differences surfacing over time. I know one relationship therapist who says 20 years is about all we can really stomach with one person and that we live too long now for one marriage to be enough!

In order to get through the micro (and macro) irritations that exist, micro expressions are surely the least worst way of venting your spleen. I think sighing as opposed to, say, yelling your head off, is a much under-appreciated marriage-saving move.

Beloved of put-upon partners everywhere, sighing is a physical version of biting your tongue and falls into the ‘least said, soonest mended’ bracket! Leave it alone!

*rolls eyes and sighs*