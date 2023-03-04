| 5.8°C Dublin

When radiographers can’t afford to live in Dublin, we need to examine how we pay frontline workers

"I'm lucky enough to have health insurance and I was remarking that I was surprised that, even privately, there was still a waiting list of months for a scan." Stock image

"I’m lucky enough to have health insurance and I was remarking that I was surprised that, even privately, there was still a waiting list of months for a scan." Stock image

Ciara Kelly Twitter

I had a couple of scans this week. I’m fine; thanks for asking. I got chatting to a very nice radiographer; I’m lucky enough to have health insurance and I was remarking that I was surprised that, even privately, there was still a waiting list of months for a scan. Her response was that they just can’t get staff; accommodation in Dublin is now simply out of the league of many nurses and radiographers.

And I’m sure that’s true. If you’re young and single — as many newly qualified healthcare workers are — both rent and mortgages in the capital are likely beyond you.

