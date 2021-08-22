When it comes to the big crises, the truth is there’s no-one driving the bus

I don’t think we are actually going to solve the climate crisis. That is the conclusion of my holiday reading. We all know that in reality sorting our milk cartons from our crinkly plastic is not the answer. The answer can really only be provided by big government and big corporations. So, let’s sample the evidence.

Michael Lewis’s pandemic book, The Premonition, gives us a good insight into how bad governments are at solving crises. He looks at the US response to Covid – a problem that was, you could argue, more pressing, more urgent and more immediate than the climate crisis.

According to Lewis, the pandemic response in the US was partly based on a school science project by a 13-year-old called Laura Glass. Now, she got a bit of help from her dad, who was a kind of genius scientist, but the bottom line is that, as Lewis tells it, Glass’s modelling would be central to the US fight against Covid.

Glass, Lewis outlines, was part of a coming together of random people that would eventually, accidentally, come up with the US strategy for fighting the pandemic. They would do so in spite of, rather than with the help of, the government, and agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

You don’t even want to think about the CDC. We have some idea they are the great experts in all this. We parrot their advice as if it’s gospel. You read Lewis’s book and you realise the CDC is not the adult in the room. Indeed, you wonder if there is one at all.

Biologist Joe DeRisi, one of the random group of people, made a very stark observation at one point. “There was something deeply dysfunctional about how the government worked that I never fully grasped: There’s no one driving the bus.”

Without people like Carter Mecher, a guy with a kind of vague job in the Department of Veterans Affairs, but who had an interest in infectious diseases, and Charity Dean, a deputy public health officer who basically went rogue, it seems America’s response to the pandemic could have been even worse.

Even as it was, Dean quit the public sector before the pandemic was over, because she had a stark realisation: “The country did not have the institutions that it needed to survive.”

So government is too dysfunctional to deal with a problem as huge and complex as climate change. Maybe corporations, many of them more powerful now than governments, will save us.

Exhibit A here is Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang’s new book, An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination. It will leave you in no doubt that corporations, even the enlightened tech industry, can’t be trusted to save the world.

You probably think Facebook is not as dysfunctional as wherever you work, and that the bosses of Facebook are wiser and better people than whoever is in charge in your place. The depressing truth is that Facebook is just as incompetent and petty and human as wherever you work. But the problem is that Facebook is way more powerful.

When Facebook gets it wrong, as they admit they did in Myanmar, it contributes to the spread of hate, violence and killing. Facebook has conceded they didn’t do enough to prevent this. They admitted that when they first entered the Myanmar market, they had “one Burmese speaking rep on community operations”.

But on top of incompetence is motivation. Mark Zuckerberg seems to just want power, and Sheryl Sandberg, for all her cuddly, caring image, seems to just want to sell ads. So basically, even when they were warned about Myanmar, they didn’t want to know.

Neither did they want to know when they were being told about Russia meddling in elections. Your faith in corporations to save the world would certainly be dented a bit by reading this saga.

And finally, to the third book, The Uninhabitable Earth by David Wallace-Wells. I’ve just read the first 50 or so pages of this and honestly, you’d be left reeling after it.

Wallace-Wells was not some climate zealot, but the deputy editor of New York Magazine, so when he lays out the evidence as he sees it, you figure he has no agenda. And as you read it, fresh from reading about the uselessness of government and big business to deal with much more immediate and less complex problems, you could lose all hope.

In a way, the most depressing thing about Wallace-Wells’s book is this: I don’t know that I am going to keep reading it, because it’s just too much. I just want to go back into denial. And maybe that too is why we are not going to solve the climate crisis.