When it comes to the big crises, the truth is there’s no-one driving the bus

Brendan O'Connor

Writer Michael Lewis. Photo: Jonathan Fickies

I don’t think we are actually going to solve the climate crisis. That is the conclusion of my holiday reading. We all know that in reality sorting our milk cartons from our crinkly plastic is not the answer. The answer can really only be provided by big government and big corporations. So, let’s sample the evidence.

Michael Lewis’s pandemic book, The Premonition, gives us a good insight into how bad governments are at solving crises. He looks at the US response to Covid – a problem that was, you could argue, more pressing, more urgent and more immediate than the climate crisis.

According to Lewis, the pandemic response in the US was partly based on a school science project by a 13-year-old called Laura Glass. Now, she got a bit of help from her dad, who was a kind of genius scientist, but the bottom line is that, as Lewis tells it, Glass’s modelling would be central to the US fight against Covid.

