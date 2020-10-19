What if my child catches Covid because of me?’

A couple of years back my eldest had to study Siegfried Sassoon’s poem Base Details in school. Written in 1917, it is a bitterly sarcastic monstering of the hierarchies of the British class system and how it turned a generation into cannon fodder. My beloved child turned to me and said, “That’s like you, Dad.” She had come to this conclusion because — according to her — I have little empathy for my children and their suffering.

There are many stories of my kids falling off or on things, smacking heads off surfaces, screaming in shock and pain, where I react with a “walk it off” or “look, it’s fine, you’ll be grand, it’s only a bit of blood”. Their mum usually suggests we drive ourselves immediately to the nearest emergency department. I say, “Well, let’s get a bit of Calpol into them and see how it is in the morning.” I have the same attitude to their school attendance — they need to be violently unwell for me to let them stay at home, to the point that I sent one of the boys in with norovirus and he ended up soiling himself. It’s OK, though, it was when he was in junior infants; sure, those poor little creatures are barely house-trained.

So I march the kids into school, no matter how unwell they are. Like Sassoon’s scarlet majors, I speed my glum heroes up the line no matter the weather, no matter their condition. Obviously, this approach was fine in normal times — as noted American physician Dr Pepper once asked: what’s the worst that can happen? Thanks to Covid-19, the worst is actually here, and the potential consequences are far more grave than soiling oneself in front of one’s peers, as the eldest is extremely vulnerable to the virus. She had been keeping us updated on the virus’s movements through the local teenage population via daily briefings. Someone on another school bus tested positive, someone who knew someone who shifted someone tested positive, someone said someone’s family had it, and so on. It was very much like getting updates on an exciting plot line from Home & Away in which some troublemakers move from Yabbie Creek to Summer Bay and start causing hassle down the surf club: a bit of drama, but remote enough that we didn’t have to hit the panic button just yet.

Then one of her classmates tested positive. This was the point where even I had to think, well, it might be best if they all stay home now. The local GP was of the same mind and told us to keep them all at home until after the weekend, so they missed a Thursday and Friday. The three boys are not really a concern — they have no health worries, aside from the usual emotional traumas such as public pant soiling, and while I don’t want them to catch Covid-19, I am happy enough to send them to school. The problem is that if they do catch it, they bring it home and their sister most likely gets it, and the definition of acceptable risk becomes less clear.

I never wanted it to be like this for her — for her to be forced to live her life around a diagnosis, for an illness to become a barrier to anything. My somewhat cold reaction to illness is part of this; it’s not that I lack empathy, I just grew up watching my sister’s struggle with epilepsy slowly rob her of so much in life that I don’t ever want lupus to be an obstacle. I’m the same with all the kids — maybe it’s a lack of compassion, but I just think my baseline for what constitutes illness, or a reason to not carry on as normal, might be a bit different. But even I have to now ask: what if my child catches this thing because of me, because I sent them to school when I should have kept them home? What if they get sick: how will I live with that? The war between your desire to wrap them up and protect them from the world, and their need to live, and the eternal struggle to find the healthy balance between the two.

