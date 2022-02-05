| 8.9°C Dublin

We’ve been talking about Covid restrictions for 2 years while ignoring the restrictions women live with year in, year out

Ciara Kelly

&quot;If you're a woman and weren't afraid of your personal safety, how would you live your life differently?&quot; Life magazine columnist Ciara Kelly reflects on the answers she received when she posed this question on social media, including walking in the woods Expand
I know, like lots of you, I found the days following Ashling Murphy’s death very upsetting. Obviously, there was something tragic and terrible about the murder of a luminous young woman on the cusp of life. A schoolteacher, whose little First Class pupils formed a guard of honour at her funeral; a trad musician — other musicians brought their instruments and played for her and with her in spirit; the pain of her broken-hearted family and boyfriend. It was too awful, and was impossible not to be moved and distressed by it.

I found myself thinking about that outpouring of grief. Usually, for people to be so upset by a death, they’d have to have known the person. It struck me that women weren’t grieving because they knew Ashling; they didn’t. They were grieving because they knew they could be Ashling. Her death pulled back the veil on the fears that all women have but don’t articulate. It shattered our illusion of safety.

