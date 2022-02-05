We’ve been talking about Covid restrictions for 2 years while ignoring the restrictions women live with year in, year out

I know, like lots of you, I found the days following Ashling Murphy’s death very upsetting. Obviously, there was something tragic and terrible about the murder of a luminous young woman on the cusp of life. A schoolteacher, whose little First Class pupils formed a guard of honour at her funeral; a trad musician — other musicians brought their instruments and played for her and with her in spirit; the pain of her broken-hearted family and boyfriend. It was too awful, and was impossible not to be moved and distressed by it.

I found myself thinking about that outpouring of grief. Usually, for people to be so upset by a death, they’d have to have known the person. It struck me that women weren’t grieving because they knew Ashling; they didn’t. They were grieving because they knew they could be Ashling. Her death pulled back the veil on the fears that all women have but don’t articulate. It shattered our illusion of safety.

Our world is invisible to men. The adaptations we’ve assimilated into our lives: walking the longer, safer way home; the fake phone calls we make to pretend we’re in contact with somebody; the keys clutched in our fist, tips pointing out between our fingers, in vain hope it might be enough to defend ourselves.

A national conversation started up. On social media, I asked: If you’re a woman and weren’t afraid for your personal safety, how would you live your life differently? I got thousands of responses. The answers were arresting.

Women want to walk in the woods. Fall asleep on a blanket in the sunshine. Go out early, or late, to exercise. They want to listen to music on their headphones, not keep one ear out. They want to go camping alone. Travel and explore a city alone. Use public transport at night. Be able to smile at people without worrying it’ll be misinterpreted. Sit in a bar on their own with a book. Walk the beach alone. Use multi-storey car parks. Take short cuts. Get fewer or more taxis, depending on bad experiences. Not be afraid, in case they’re too loud, in their own homes. Not be afraid.

The messages I got show everything we thought we knew about women is wrong. Women aren’t so different to men, really. They long for freedom and solitude. Simple pleasures. They don’t go everywhere with the girls because they love it. They stick to groups because they’re afraid of what happens when they’re alone. And it starts early, from about age 11. Think about that: it’s grooming.

Women have an after-dark curfew. They need to be accompanied for safety reasons, even if they want to go to certain very ordinary places. Other ordinary places are off-limits for them entirely. Now imagine that I’d started this paragraph with the word ‘men’. Inconceivable.

We’ve been discussing Covid-19 restrictions non-stop for the past two years, while completely ignoring the restrictions that half the population live with year in, year out, every year.

Think about that.

The responses from women are so powerful, I think something needs to be done with them. A book or an exhibition, perhaps, I’m not really sure. All I know is: I’ve never heard women’s heartfelt inner desire to just live, unmolested, expressed so simply before. And if this is actually to become a watershed moment, we need to listen to them. They need to be heard.

A second opinion

Seeing as how I’ve already gone full-blown ‘stick it to the man’ today, I may as well continue. Today is Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation. Grim stuff, l agree, but have you ever heard of anything more specifically designed to disempower and destroy women’s lives than FGM?

What kind of sicko even thought it up? Hacking off a girl’s clitoris, the most intimate part of her body, to forever destroy her enjoyment of sex. Turning sex into something unpleasurable for women so the people who do this can what? Enjoy hurting women? Make sex only about exerting power?

The clitoris is the female organ that’s mostly responsible for orgasms. Removing it is barbaric and depraved. Not just because it prevents women enjoying their sexuality but because it leaves them scarred, mutilated and in pain, with urinary and gynaecological problems for the rest of their lives.

It’s illegal here, although every year a few young girls are victims. Not only should there be zero tolerance – I think it’s a sexual assault on a par with rape and should be punishable with similar sentencing.



