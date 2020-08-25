| 15.9°C Dublin

'We're in this together' lie had us fooled - not anymore

Anna Nolan

Dara Calleary. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Dara Calleary. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

There was a bang of the Galway Races around this golf gathering - cute hoors meeting up to drink, talk business and let off some steam.

They travelled far and wide to be there. Through storms, garda checkpoints and locked-down counties.

The 82 of them went above and beyond to get there, so it must have been important.