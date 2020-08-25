There was a bang of the Galway Races around this golf gathering - cute hoors meeting up to drink, talk business and let off some steam.

They travelled far and wide to be there. Through storms, garda checkpoints and locked-down counties.

The 82 of them went above and beyond to get there, so it must have been important.

"Who's going," they all wondered when the invite came in. They would have learned quick enough that a judge, Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary, senators and broadcasters were sending a yes to the RSVP.

The elite of this country, all gathered together to spend time with the rest of the elite of the country. Sure you'd have to - be rude not to.

Let's not forget the glorious, gorgeous golf. God, you'd fly around the world twice for this. Really, really important stuff here - golf, dinner, drinks and chats.

I'm furious, but just what is it about this event that is so enraging?

Way back when, when we were asked to create family and friend bubbles so as to limit the people we saw and lower the chance of spreading the virus, we also created 'mental bubbles'.

My bubble involved seeing just a few people, walking every day and watching easy-going films like 9 to 5 and light hearted comedies like Broad City.

My bubble couldn't deal with too much social media and it couldn't handle true crime podcasts any more. Though I just started a new one today called Guru. I actually can't cope with its grimness.

Jokes aside, as time wore on and we were all asked to sacrifice and compromise more, we managed because we were all in this together.

Well, at least that was the big fat lie we were sold.

The mental bubbles we made to protect ourselves are beginning to burst as we learn that those who were asking us to make sacrifices simply didn't give a damn.

Now we're angry, and rightly so.

When we are so far removed from those people who attended the golfing event and are fed spin, lies and apologies, that anger can have a weird way of manifesting.

Depression, apathy, giving up on the rules and even a definitive two fingers to "we're all in this together".

A divide has happened, an us-and-them schism, and it's not going to be repaired easily.

Oh you big stupid, selfish idiots. You had us, you bloody well had us all signed up to this united front.

At one stage you could have blared out High School Musical's lead song We're All In This Together and the nation would have donned their cheerleading gear and clapped along.

That's all gone now.

If everyone who was at the golf dinner watched the brilliant RTÉ video that Philip Bromwell made recently, featuring young children from Ringsend talking about their experiences of Covid-19, they would truly see that we are not in this together. Not even close.