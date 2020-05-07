| 15.7°C Dublin

We mourn the loss of once-great Bewley's cafe but it failed because it simply wasn't good enough

Katy McGuinness


So. Bewley's, Grafton Street's 'legendary, lofty, clattery café', one-time haunt of Maud Gonne, James Joyce, Micheál Mac Liammóir and Hilton Edwards, is gone - again - and this time it appears to be for good.

Landlord Johnny Ronan is painted as the villain of the piece, castigated for refusing to reduce the eye-watering €1.5m annual rent and give Bewley's a break. And while one would need to have a heart of stone not to sympathise with those who have lost their jobs, Ronan is not the only landlord in the capital declining to negotiate these days.

One restaurant owner with several sites across Dublin told me within the last fortnight that he is dealing with very different scenarios in respect of each of his premises, with some landlords willing to discuss rent reductions, while others play hardball.

