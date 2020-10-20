| 12.2°C Dublin

We face another six weeks of misery - but does anyone have a better alternative?

Ian O'Doherty

Groundhog Day: This empty city-centre street in Galway will be replicated across the country after a new lockdown was announced last night. PHOTO: CLODAGH KILCOYNE Expand

Welcome to Groundhog Day. Yes, as the country girds its loins for its return to a version of Lockdown 5, we're reminded once more that we're all in this together, whether we like it or not.

When the first rumours of a return to the strictest levels of lockdown first emerged two weeks ago, there was widespread national rancour.

Could the economy really withstand another hit? How many people could survive on the weekly PUP allowance? Were we creating a cure that was going to be more damaging than the disease itself?