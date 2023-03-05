| 3.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘We eventually found our mystic friend propped up like a budgie, eating a cauliflower salad from a plastic container’

Brighid McLaughlin

Brighid’s Diary

A tarot card reader felt the fire of Biddy's ire. Getty Images/iStockphoto/Katarzyna Bialasiewicz Expand

Close

A tarot card reader felt the fire of Biddy's ire. Getty Images/iStockphoto/Katarzyna Bialasiewicz

A tarot card reader felt the fire of Biddy's ire. Getty Images/iStockphoto/Katarzyna Bialasiewicz

A tarot card reader felt the fire of Biddy's ire. Getty Images/iStockphoto/Katarzyna Bialasiewicz

On Tuesday I was lugging an aul bag of turf in through the half-door and this ever-so-smartly-dressed lady stops me in my tracks.

Do you realise,” says she. “That you shouldn’t be burning turf.” Begod, I have heard that alright, says I, trying to get inside the door as quick as I could.  

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy