‘We eventually found our mystic friend propped up like a budgie, eating a cauliflower salad from a plastic container’

On Tuesday I was lugging an aul bag of turf in through the half-door and this ever-so-smartly-dressed lady stops me in my tracks.

“Do you realise,” says she. “That you shouldn’t be burning turf.” Begod, I have heard that alright, says I, trying to get inside the door as quick as I could.

“So you are just going to keep on burning it?” she cries.

Yep, says I, I am going to continue the traditions of my people before me.

In case you don’t know, says I, turf is a clean-burning, natural, healthy bit of aul heat. I mean, the hearth of a house is the fireplace, where everyone used to gather to eat what was prepared in the big aul black pot or griddle.

Poking a turf fire is one of the great joys of my life. I ain’t stopping using turf. This Biddy is not for turning.

Well, she was furious. I was on a roll, I can tell you. I am standing proud with the turf-cutting traditions of Ireland.

There are plenty of plastic environmentalists like yourself around, I told her. But did ye ever even experience the joys, hardships and satisfaction of working in the bog?

And where did your wan go after all her judgemental blabbering? I’ll tell you where she went.

She pushed her big arse into the driver’s seat of her gas-guzzling 2023 SUV. You couldn’t make it up.​

“It’s impossible to get an appointment with her,” says Laragh. “But I managed.”

An appointment with who? says I.

The fortune teller, she says.

Read More

Now, yours truly would have no time for this sort of shite and Laragh knows it. I’m surprised she even told me.

You see, Laragh has been troubled by a suspicion that her husband is having an affair. Sure she doesn’t need to go to a fortune teller to find that out.

I myself spotted the little bo****ks with a young wan having coffee and jam doughnuts in Circle K. He nearly died when I saw him.

Needless to say, Laragh didn’t believe me.

“Let me read this out to you,” says she, enthusiastically.

“It says here that this fortune teller is an inspired mystic, a seer of all things beyond,” says she, reading from your wan’s advertisement on the iPhone.

“Stop rolling your eyes and being so cynical, Biddy. Did you know that Richard Nixon had a favourite psychic, Jeane Dixon, who used to visit him in the Oval office?”

Oh, I’ve heard of her alright, says I.

Laragh continued: “Her prediction of terrorist attacks in America after the Munich massacre caused him to form a cabinet committee on counter terrorism. So there.”

She must have missed the rest of the stuff he did, says I, laughing.​

Well, after navigating ourselves with great difficulty off to the far reaches of the midlands, we eventually found our mystic friend sitting on a red velvet and gold throne in a suite on the second floor of a hotel, all propped up like a budgie, eating a cauliflower salad from a plastic container.

Then she got down to the business at hand – but not before pocketing €70 from Laragh.

The fortune teller’s exceedingly wild look – bushy, wavy grey hair down past her shoulders, poppy-coloured lips and fingers covered in diamonds of all sizes, colours and descriptions, made me study her even more.

And guess what? Didn’t I realise that I actually knew her. I had dealings with her in the past. She had ripped off two of my buddies a year before Covid.

And I remember one poor woman in the queue that day told me that she was searching for her daughter who had vanished without trace in the 1990s. I recall thinking that the madame was a deadly if brilliant observer of people, who just happened to be a callous fraud.

I kept trying to cut in and yell: ‘Don’t listen to her, Laragh, don’t listen to her, she pretends she knows everything and she always gets it wrong.’

But of course Laragh was too polite to say anything.

I tried hard to nab her attention before your wan started taking her for a psychic ride, but oh no, she was enraptured, caught, a hostage to all this hocus pocus.

“You’ve had a problem conceiving, haven’t you love?” says she to Laragh, who suddenly looked drained and confused.

Well, she was wide of the mark there. Laragh has six kids.

Laragh mentioned her husband. “No,” says she, studying the cards. “He’s not straying. It’s emotional cheating, not sexual.”

Hell-ooo?

“Can you do a reading for my friend?” asks Laragh, now relieved and delighted with herself.

Oh no, I’m fine, says I.

“Ah, go on,” says Laragh.

The fortune teller stared at me. “Well, my dear, how are you?” says she, flipping some tarot cards.

Tipping away, says I.

“You lost your husband recently,” says she, fixing me with a gimlet eye.

Nope, says I.

“Was he bipolar?”

Nope, says I, with relish. He was not. Unperturbed, she kept going. “I’m going to cleanse your aura,” says she.

Twas then I really got going.

I would be a bit of an aul psychic myself, says I.

“Really,” says she, her face turning aspirin white.

Yep, says I. Tis funny, says I, closing my eyes for dramatic effect. I see you. I see you in a hotel in the midlands. You are covered in gold and helping a lady whose daughter was missing.

“You were,” says I, with a pause before the ‘Aha’ moment, “brilliant at…” She brightened at once.

“NOT finding their daughter.

“In fact I see you telling them she was buried in a bog near here and guess what, wasn’t she found alive and well in Essex.”

Now would you ever fess up, says I, and stop taking advantage of vulnerable people. You are nothing but an aul predator.

“How dare you say such a thing,” says she, flicking her hands in the air. Oh begod, she turned into a right little spitfire.

Running back through the door of her room, I felt decidedly giddy. But Laragh was ready to kill me.

I had to grovel a bit. In fact I had to grovel a lot, but by the time we reached Dalkey and had a glass of Grüner in the Grapevine, we were perfect friends again.

And where was Laragh heading after that? Off to make her toerag of a husband some shepherd’s pie. The world never ceases to amaze me.