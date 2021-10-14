| 12°C Dublin

We don't need to be anxious about Covid-19 any more. The storm has passed. You made it. Breathe

Ciara Kelly

How do you feel about Friday? We aren’t calling it freedom day, of course, despite the relative momentousness. (Anything associated with Boris Johnson is generally best avoided.) But Friday marks the end of almost all of the Covid-19 restrictions. The end of masks for all but public transport, retail and healthcare settings. The end of mandatory social distancing and the reopening of the last sectors, such as nightclubs, which have been closed for over a year. So are you ready?

I remember very clearly that day, standing in front of a TV in our open-plan office in Newstalk with dozens of my colleagues, listening to Leo Varadkar tell us that schools, public buildings and all events were closing for two weeks. I imagined it was like listening to Churchill during the war. It was sobering; frightening. We were desperate for leadership in that first wave. Fear of the unknown rippled through that room full of journalists.

I was supposed to be on stage in The Pavillion Theatre in Dún Laoghaire that night in Anything Goes, which had opened — after months of work — just two days earlier. But like every other theatre, we closed our doors and, instead, I went on The Tonight Show on Virgin Media, to discuss the sudden lockdown.

