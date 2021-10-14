We don’t need to be anxious about Covid-19 any more. The storm has passed. You made it. Breathe

How do you feel about Friday? We aren’t calling it freedom day, of course, despite the relative momentousness. (Anything associated with Boris Johnson is generally best avoided.) But Friday marks the end of almost all of the Covid-19 restrictions. The end of masks for all but public transport, retail and healthcare settings. The end of mandatory social distancing and the reopening of the last sectors, such as nightclubs, which have been closed for over a year. So are you ready?

I remember very clearly that day, standing in front of a TV in our open-plan office in Newstalk with dozens of my colleagues, listening to Leo Varadkar tell us that schools, public buildings and all events were closing for two weeks. I imagined it was like listening to Churchill during the war. It was sobering; frightening. We were desperate for leadership in that first wave. Fear of the unknown rippled through that room full of journalists.

I was supposed to be on stage in The Pavillion Theatre in Dún Laoghaire that night in Anything Goes, which had opened — after months of work — just two days earlier. But like every other theatre, we closed our doors and, instead, I went on The Tonight Show on Virgin Media, to discuss the sudden lockdown.

That initial two weeks was quickly followed by a rolling lockdown that lasted months and the rest, as they say, is history. This week (over a year-and-a-half later) is finally the end of what was announced that day. And just as we entered the pandemic response in a stepwise fashion, exiting it will be similar. Lots of people won’t stop wearing masks this week. Lots will still be nervous going to a busy bar, a nightclub, or even an open-plan office. People will re-engage with life at their own pace and that’s OK. Anxiety ran very high here during the pandemic, higher than in many other places. We’re still a small island nation; more insular than the rest of the EU, more interconnected. Our sea border and our slight remove on the edge of Europe creates a barrier — a mentality, even. It’s why the zero-Covid stuff took hold here on a few occasions, even though it was never achievable and, arguably, never desirable. It was a fear-filled response that wanted a simplistic solution. Nice — but without living in a giant fortress, impossible. Our collective anxiety was useful and, indeed, used by both the government and public health authorities on occasion. We tolerated restrictions and we embraced vaccination. It wasn’t just that the HSE ran an impressive vaccination programme — which it did. The big difference was we took the vaccine in our droves here. That didn’t happen everywhere, and it was driven in part by thankfully low vaccine scepticism but also by high Covid-19 anxiety. That won’t ease overnight for everyone; anxiety isn’t always rational. It will dissipate at different rates. It’s OK if some people choose to keeping wearing masks. It’s OK if not everyone chooses to do everything they did pre-pandemic for a while. But, it should be said: we don’t need to be anxious any more. It’s right that restrictions are ending. It is OK to go back to living. Yes, Covid-19 still exists — it always will now. But it no longer has the same power over us it once had. We can stand down. The storm has passed. You made it. Breathe. A second opinion In one of those ‘show me the definition of irony’-type moments, it seems Nigel Farage was driving around for hours in search of petrol recently when his car was hit by a van, and he was pretty grumpy about it. The arch Brexiteer accused Boris’s government of playing down Britain’s fuel shortage and said he’d visited seven petrol stations that had no fuel. Now, considering Brexit is one of the main causes of the petrol woes, and that Farage was one of the main architects of Britain leaving the EU, it does seem a bit rich that he’s so incensed about reaping his own whirlwind. Not to pour, ahem, fuel on the flames of his discontent, but this must surely be a case of ‘be careful what you wish for’. Farage being unhappy with how Brexit is turning out is like a spoilt schoolboy who screamed and wailed for a knife juggling set for years — despite everyone telling him that knife juggling sets are very dangerous — until, eventually, his exhausted parents finally gave in and got him one… Only for him to chop off a thumb and complain it was everyone else’s fault that he can’t suck it now.