We can wave goodbye to the traditional pub

The decision to delay Monday's planned reopening of 'wet' pubs wasn't much of a surprise. But it was a kick in the teeth for 3,500 establishments that have been shut down since the middle of March. Now many of them will never open their doors again.

By and large, we have behaved rather well during the lockdown. The vast majority of us understood that the life-changing restrictions were for the greater good and while we weren't happy about it, we went with the flow.

There was a sense that we were all in this together, but as the average rural publican has now discovered, that simply isn't the case.

You can only keep the people onside when they think they are being treated fairly - I spoke to a few of my friends in the bar trade during the lockdown and while they weren't pleased with shutting their doors, they accepted that everyone was in the same boat. How can the Government justify large gatherings outside large pubs in Dublin when small, country pubs are told to stay closed? There's an inherent injustice in that. Frankly, and I say this as someone who lives in Dublin, it would have made more sense to delay the capital's boozers reopening and allow the rural pubs to operate. It's a devastating blow to businesses and to many small towns, where pubs are the social heartbeat. Obviously, there is the economic impact - at this stage I reckon we all know at least one person who has decided to skip a planned trip down the country because everywhere will be closed. Then there is the extra cost incurred by places that spent thousands on deep-cleans and various refurbishments. That money has now been wasted - purely because of the mixed signals from the Government. Public patience is beginning to wear thin, and publicans' patience has all but vanished. Can you blame them? They know something the powers-that-be don't seem to care about - this is the end of traditional rural pub as we know it. At this stage, I wouldn't be surprised if they're not allowed to open until January - at which point it will be too late for most of them. When we look back and review the official approach to the pandemic, we will inevitably find that they made some mistakes. This will be the biggest, by far. It's unfair, but it is also profoundly irrational - we still have an open border and our airports continue to operate with virtual impunity. Let the pubs open.