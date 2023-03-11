We bring our traits and baggage to all our life decisions. It takes quite a while to know who we actually are

It struck me the other evening when out for a pint with two pals, one of whom I’ve known since I was 12, that I’d no concept, back when we were in our teens, that I’d still know him when I was 50.

I can still see him in my mind’s eye, skinny in an oversized overcoat, on his bike at the back of our school, laughing about some kind of divilment.

That we’d be still laughing at similar nonsense, that we’d still be friends now, was something I hadn’t foreseen. Not because we weren’t good pals but because, like most kids, I had no sense of context back then. No ability to predict what was enduring or significant and what was temporary or arbitrary. When I was young and casual, I had no insight into the fact that the people with whom I was surrounding myself were actually important. That they were people I was gathering to me for life, fellow travellers on a path I didn’t even know I was on.

It’s only now I’m getting any sense of context on life. When I was young, I saw life as a series of unconnected, random events. But looking back, of course they weren’t unconnected; there was a common connection — me. I influenced all the twists and turns.

Back then, having been turned down for drama in Trinity, I did a commerce degree on a badly thought-through impulse, and hated it from the get-go. But I’d baulked at the idea of medicine — something my parents wanted me to do because they thought it’d suit me.

I now know I’m impulsive — or decisive, as I like to think of it! I now see I was never going to like commerce. It didn’t suit me in any way. I hated Belfield; I thought it was soulless, like an airport. I hated the subjects; I was a die-hard liberal leftie. And I’m only really happy when I’m pitting myself against tough challenges; 11 hours of business studies a week didn’t cut it.

I hate being told what to do; my parents pushing for medicine was enough to make me do the complete opposite. So I cut off my nose to spite my face, something I’m still capable of.

I now see that that college stuff was just very, very me! But back then I saw it as evidence of some kind of ‘messing up’. I was still in my teens and was disgusted I wasn’t ‘sorted’. I was always in such a hurry. Always striving. I haven’t really changed.

​The truth is we bring ourselves and our traits and baggage to all our life decisions. It just takes quite a while to see that, or know who we actually are. Half a century in, I recognise that life’s a series of phases — school, 21sts, 30ths, weddings, babies — on it goes. We move along a conveyor belt, doing mostly predictable things at the same time as our peers. The differences are mostly down to chance and the people we are.

Just as we don’t recognise history when we are living through it, we don’t recognise, without the passage of time, our important personal milestones or why they might have happened.

The next phases are all fairly predictable too, but there’s a degree of denial about our own mortality that makes us avoid thinking in any of these terms.

These are all musings, really. The magazine is called Life, after all. The phases. How who we are directs the route we take. The unexpected importance of people we meet along the road. I think I’m starting to recognise there’s less in front of me than there is behind me. So it’s important to make it count. But also more joined-up thinking would be good; context is everything.

A second opinion

Have you heard of #luckygirlsyndrome, the hashtag that’s clocked up 195 million views on Tik Tok? (I’m such a late adopter; I’ve barely stopped dissing a new social media platform as silly and unimportant when it’s already a dominating, global, cultural force.) In any case, it’s basically about telling yourself you’re lucky and only good stuff ever happens to you — and, apparently, this becomes true. Despite the fact that it does sound silly, I kind of think it works!

I’ve always believed I’m very lucky and, in general, life hasn’t disabused me of the notion!

Long before I’d ever heard of #luckygirlsyndrome — or manifesting as it’s sometimes now called — (all the eye rolls) I felt this way. Not in the hope that it would get me anywhere, but it was simply my natural disposition.

But good stuff does seem to happen to me — the question is whether that is a ‘chicken or an egg’ scenario. I’m inclined to think the belief I am lucky does have some influence in a self-fulfilling-prophecy kind of way.

Whether you can will yourself into believing you’re lucky is another matter. Lucky for us who actually do.