You could argue that we’re all sitting in anyway, and what better way to reach the nation than go on the Late Late Show?

So that’s where Leo Varadkar ended up– just three hours after he addressed the nation on the Six One News.

He might pop up during the Angelus tomorrow.

The Government finally had some good news and they were determined to hammer home the message – life will return to normal and here’s our easy five step guide.

It was about time the public was given some clarity about the lockdown exit strategy too.

There have been mixed messages coming from Government Buildings for weeks, as ministers tried to give a country in captivity a glimmer of hope.

During his first address on the Six One, Varadkar was calm, collected and offered reassurance to those enduring the frustrations of lockdown. He told us it will “take some time for our lives to get back to normal” or as he called it “a new normal” but he promised “it will happen”. It was strong message.

Read More

He didn’t fancy facing the media afterwards and decide to leave the heavy lifting to Health Minister Simon Harris and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan who spent an hour answering questions from reporters on the exit plan.

Meanwhile, Varadkar brushed up on his speaking points and made his way out to RTE’s studio in Donnybrook for a televised chinwag Ryan Tubridy.

He was a chance to give the country clarity on how we exit this ordeal.

But it didn’t exactly go according to plan.

One of Ryan’s first questions was when people can begin visiting loved one who are passing away? One of the cruellest aspects of the virus is the restrictions around nursing homes and funeral.

Varadkar looked bemused by the question but luckily remembered he had a cheat sheet on his roadmap for exiting the quarantine. He rustled around in his suit jacket pocket and took out a sheet of paper big enough to cover a small table.

Ryan sat awkwardly while the Taoiseach scanned the sheet as he struggled to find the answer. “I suppose early June,” he said. The host saved his guest’s embarrassment and moved on.

Things got a bit better from there and he remembered most of the detail of the government’s exit plan.

He was a bit shaky on the Leaving Cert and would only he say he planned to hold it on July 29.

He joked that he and Tony Holohan clashed over when barbers should reopen because the chief medical officer is follicly-challenged.

He gave GAA fans a glimmer of hope by saying he believed the All Ireland Championship will go ahead this year. He’ll be held to that one.

One of the Taoiseach’s most succinct quotes on the lockdown was not his own but the one he attributed to Angela Merkel – it will be a lot harder to open than close it down.