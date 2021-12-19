Unsung heroes: the young have paid a high price to protect us

It’s a rotten time to be a young adult. While the over-65 s might be the generation most vulnerable to C ovid itself, it is their grandchildren, Generation Z, who may yet prove to be the hardest hit by the pandemic.

And yet their voices have been under-represented. Since the early days of 2021, we’ve heard a lot about the plight of elderly people in care homes, about the burn-out suffered by millennial parents juggling care of young children with maintaining their careers at home. But the particular challenges faced by those who have come of age under the shadow of the virus have received relatively little focus.

This is partly a result of cognitive bias. While the urgent vulnerability of the very old and the very young is immediately apparent to us in an emergency, those already on their way to embarking on adulthood don’t necessarily evoke such strong feelings of protectiveness. We associate youth with resilience. We assume that the fact they have decades stretching ahead of them means there will be plenty of time to recover from early setbacks.

And yet without intervention and support, the things they have lost — job and education opportunities, a sense of social connectedness, the foundations of physical and mental health and well-being — will not easily, and may never be, recovered.

The results of an American study published earlier this month show that teenagers and young adults report higher levels of pandemic-related stress than any other age group.

They are the group more likely than any other adult cohort to feel that the pandemic has had a negative impact on four separate measures of well-being: career and educational development, romantic relationships, relationships with friends, having fun and maintaining mental health.

The rate of unemployment among those under the age of 25 in Ireland is thought to stand at a whopping 44pc. They are struggling to launch their careers in incredibly choppy economic waters. Prevailing trends don’t augur well for what is to come. The generation just before them, millennials (those born from 1980-2000), are already the first generation who, it’s been projected, will be less affluent than their parents.

There was already a particular set of challenges facing Ireland’s youngest adults, even before the virus swept across the world in spring 2020.

The Growing up In Ireland project, a study of the lives of 20-year-olds carried out by the Economic and Social Research Institute in 2018/19, was published last week.

The study aimed to take a “snapshot” of life as a young person in Ireland. It highlighted that mental and physical well-being among young adults was already a major concern pre-Covid, with high proportions of those polled reporting mental health problems. Almost one third of young Irish women and one fifth of young Irish men describe experiencing symptoms of depression. Another quarter are overweight, with 13pc categorised as obese at the age of 20, which represents “a large increase since the previous study wave”.

Dr Desmond O’Mahony, co-author of the report, flagged high incidences of depression and obesity as of particular concern for this generation’s future. “Today’s young adults face significant future challenges,” he said, noting “a worrying trend for the mental health of Ireland’s young adults”. One can only imagine how deeply those problems have become further entrenched since then. In the two years of enforced isolation and inactivity imposed on our young adults. In all the time spent confined to their rooms, following courses on Zoom rather than in classrooms. Shut out of gyms and football teams, yoga and pilates classes. Out of nightclubs and pubs, forced to limit real-life socialising with their friends.

These sacrifices were made by the youngest adults in order to protect those older than them, who were much more at risk from serious effects of Covid than they were.

It was a massive effort of collective sacrifice, which they have accepted with admirable forbearance, and a sense of social responsibility beyond their years. They’ve paid a big price. The freedom to socialise is a vital developmental step for adolescents and young adults. It is essential in the construction of their identity, the forging of independence and the confidence to stand on their own two feet. It’s key for their emotional health, which in turn impacts on physical health.

Klaus Hurrelmann, a professor of public health at the Hertie School in Berlin, worries for Generation Z. He fears “forgetting” about the young was a political error that could drive a “war of the generations” in the post-pandemic decade, he told The Guardian in June. “This hurts everyone, this decision to give young people the message, ‘You are not a priority, first we have to take care of older people.’”

Instead of dismissing their concerns as the whines of Generation snowflake, we need, now more than ever, to show Gen Z that we are on their side.