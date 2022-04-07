Unlocking the power of a scent to send us back in time

Strolling along the street with a friend last weekend, suddenly a woman rushed past, stopped in her tracks and turned to face us. “I have followed you along the street,” she said, out of breath from her efforts to catch us. “Which one of you is wearing the beautiful scent?”

As it turned out, it was me. I don’t even think about it any more because I’ve been wearing the same perfume every day for almost 20 years; it’s the only scent I ever wear, summer or winter, day or night. It’s a particular brand, of course, but its essence is rose. It’s my signature scent and I actually feel undressed without it.

“I knew you were here today, even though I couldn’t find you,” a colleague in work told me some years ago. “How come?” I wanted to know. “When I walked into the office canteen a while ago, it smelled of roses,” she said.

Scent and what it says is an interesting phenomenon. So, too, is the impact of a particular smell.

In a recent survey conducted by Oxford University and Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute, 10 different smells – including lavender, cloves, sweaty feet and green pepper – were presented to testers across a number of diverse geographical locations stretching from urban America to the Asian rainforest. Of the 10 different whiffs on offer, it was vanilla that topped the poll across all regions.

While it comes as no surprise that sweaty feet came bottom, why, you would wonder, would vanilla do better than, say, lavender (third) or rose, my own favourite, at number five? Vanilla, after all, while pleasant, is rather bland. Perhaps, though, it is precisely because it falls into that “pleasant but bland” category that it came top; a Goldilocks choice, as in not too extreme one way or the other but safely “just right” somewhere in the middle.

There’s so much more to scent, of course, than the actual olfactory aspect, for there’s science at work here. When a smell is detected, it’s passed to the brain along the olfactory nerve, and from there the signal is apparently interpreted by the limbic system, a part of the brain related to memory, mood and emotion.

Yes, I’ve been reading about that this week (science not being a strong point), and it was the memory aspect that jumped out at me. For many of us, after all – not just Marcel Proust, with his well-documented sensory ponderings – smell is all about memory. And good memories don’t always mean good smells.

Just the slightest whiff of TCP antiseptic and my father is instantly in my head. Here was a man for whom TCP was the cure-all for anything and everything that ever ailed him.

When I come across someone smoking a cigar, I find myself lingering in their presence, closing my eyes and wallowing in the magical smell that for just those few precious seconds brings my late husband right back to me.

Noxious cigar smoke versus fragrant vanilla? No contest. There’s far more to any scent than what’s right there under your nose.