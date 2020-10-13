Unless you’re a chain smoker planning to buy a gas-guzzling SUV, you’ll struggle to fight with Budget 2021

We can add a new crisis to our existing woes of Covid-19 and Brexit. This new one is a superlatives crisis as we ran out of different ways to say “the biggest”, “the most”, “the largest” and “a record”.

The astonishing spending increases of €17bn for 2021, and the fretting over Covid-19 and a new Brexit cliff-edge, also masked the clearest evidence yet of a signal change in our political landscape.

In an all-time first, a Fine Gael and a Fianna Fáil minister combined to present Budget 2021. Thus we saw real proof that we are now in a vastly changed political era.

Let’s also recall that we are only weeks short of the 10th anniversary of the last occasion when a Fianna Fáil minister presented a budget. That was on December 7 2010 when Brian Lenihan presented the final act of the Fianna Fáil-Green Party coalition ahead of both parties’ political Armageddon in the February 2011 general election.

The other big reminder of the changed political order came when Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty was first up from the opposition benches to go on the attack. This was a harder Budget than usual to attack – barring you are a chain smoker out shopping for a new SUV motor.

But the Sinn Féin finance spokesman did not miss a beat as he took the offensive, reminding us that pensioners are not getting the extra fiver per week, as per several recent Budgets.

Mr Doherty made it clear that his party would have come up trumps with that pensioners’ fiver – and they would have restored the recent cuts in the Pandemic Unemployment Payments (PUP) which his party still deplored. The Sinn Féin deputy leader went on to do his opposition duty and denounce Budget 2021.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Doherty’s colleague Louise O’Reilly did find a chink of weakness when she criticised the lack of anything special on childcare.

Similarly, Róisín Shortall, co-leader of the Social Democrats, said the €4bn extra for health was spread far and wide and may achieve little in longer-term system reforms.

Ms Shortall also argued that targets for affordable housing lacked ambition. These were arguably all legitimate criticisms.

But the reality is that there were few if any fireworks as both ministers kept to roughly 45 minutes apiece to deliver a comprehensive rundown of spending in their own areas in rather matter-of-fact tones.

We lost count of the number of times each cited “messages of hope” and both ministers also stressed the need for realism as we all face an unprecedented global Covid-19 pandemic, the extent of which is totally unknowable right now.

The “sin taxes” were really confined to 50c extra on the cigarettes, bringing your now unpopular pack of 20 fags to €14. The carbon tax means that anyone who does not get to the pumps before midnight will be paying two cent more per litre of petrol and two-and-a-half cent extra per litre of diesel.

Changes to the car tax regime signalled a warning to drivers of older and larger vehicles – and a claxon sounding for SUV lovers. For the rest, the impact may well be a slow-burner with hopefully better health and welfare services and a much bigger State sector in the medium term. With that in mind, it was to some degree a ‘wait-and-see’ Budget.

Paschal Donohoe’s only deviation into highfalutin language came with a quote from Ireland’s most-loved poet, Séamus Heaney, while Michael McGrath cited John F Kennedy’s 1963 address to the Dáil and Seanad. And both left it until late in their speeches to bring in these mini-flourishes.