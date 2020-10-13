| 10.6°C Dublin

Unless you’re a chain smoker planning to buy a gas-guzzling SUV, you’ll struggle to fight with Budget 2021

John Downing

A truly historic Budget involving Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party is marked by huge spending increases

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath before outlining details of Ireland&rsquo;s next budget (Liam McBurney/PA) Expand

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath before outlining details of Ireland’s next budget (Liam McBurney/PA)

We can add a new crisis to our existing woes of Covid-19 and Brexit. This new one is a superlatives crisis as we ran out of different ways to say “the biggest”, “the most”, “the largest” and “a record”.

The astonishing spending increases of €17bn for 2021, and the fretting over Covid-19 and a new Brexit cliff-edge, also masked the clearest evidence yet of a signal change in our political landscape.

