| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Unionists must tone down the rhetoric at this dangerous time

Alex Kane

A man walks past a burning car that was hijacked by Loyalists at the Cloughfern roundabout in Newtownabbey Expand

Close

A man walks past a burning car that was hijacked by Loyalists at the Cloughfern roundabout in Newtownabbey

A man walks past a burning car that was hijacked by Loyalists at the Cloughfern roundabout in Newtownabbey

A man walks past a burning car that was hijacked by Loyalists at the Cloughfern roundabout in Newtownabbey

I was particularly struck by Friday's comments from Mark Lindsay, chairman of the Police Federation NI, when he said: "I think it is one of the most disappointing things, 23 years on today from the Good Friday Agreement, that policing has never been more politicised - it has never been more toxic in our society."

And responding to a question about the calls for Chief Constable Simon Byrne's resignation, he noted: "They are very worrying. I think whenever we see unionism almost united over this, I think it presents problems for everybody."

It reminded me of another time when the relationship between the police and a section of unionism was maybe just as toxic.

Most Watched

Privacy