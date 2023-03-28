Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas – why Independents will hardly torpedo the Government
Senan Molony
Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas – which is why expectations that Independents could vote this week to torpedo the Government are likely to be well wide of the mark.
Latest Opinion
Malachi O'Doherty: Gender debate now so heated people are afraid to discuss issue
Editorial: Lavrov in grotesque UN charade as war rages on
Katie Edwards: Just like Scarlett Johansson, I finally discovered the key to a healthy romance
John Downing: Fall and fall of SNP presents a real challenge for new leader Yousaf
Letters: Learning from the past to plan a better way forward for Northern Ireland
Joy-Tendai Kangere: We have to make diversity come to life – tokenism won’t cut it anymore
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Frank Coughlan: It doesn’t sit well with some, but our democracy was built on peaceful prose and not bloodshed
Shame of vacant properties falling into derelict state
Artificial Intelligence is already being used to write news articles — am I about to be replaced?
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Latest NewsMore
Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder ‘turn a corner’ after joint I’m A Celeb… trial
Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan hit with additional charge of inciting violence
Ronnie O’Sullivan closes in on a place in World Championship semi-finals
Donald Trump, MAGA and the not so-subtle digs in Joe Biden’s 2024 announcement
Kildare reclaim Leinster U20 football title with dramatic extra-time win over Dublin
Brentford boss Thomas Frank: The gulf between European sides is getting worse
Pep Guardiola ‘a little bit nervous’ ahead of City’s big match against Arsenal
Dancing At Lughnasa review – a thoughtful and funny staging of an Irish great
Jurgen Klopp wants Liverpool to have different approach to pre-season
Exclusive | FAI submit report to Government questioning €1.5billion injection of public money into horse and greyhound racing