Try living somewhere you don’t know or love, away from your social supports and see how fun your life turns out

A few days ago, I was forced to forensically comb through my bank statements in an attempt to see why I am always, unavoidably, haemorrhaging money.

I haven’t bought a stitch of clothing in months. I spend more evenings at home than I ever have in my life. Even my book-buying has been dialled down.

I did these very un-fun sums and realised where one of the big problems lies: in the negative-equity apartment that I bought in 2008 and now rent to a tenant.

Doing the ‘right’ thing as a landlord starts to add up, what with the RTB fees, management fees, insurance, tax, repairs, and keeping rent at a certain price. Anyway, I realised that it was costing me in the region of €350 a month just to own the apartment.

A certain cohort of readers will read this and have the same reflexive reaction. “Pity about you,” they’ll say. “You and your type have had it far too good for far too long.” Hem hem, I’ll stop you right there.

Since I started renting my apartment out about seven years ago, I’ve never really had it good. Best-case scenario, I’ve broken even. Yet there have been non-paying renters, tenants who have left with items from the apartment, tenants who have left holes in floors and chunks out of wardrobe doors.

Even in the year of Our Lord 2022, with its great property gold rush, this scenario is the furthest thing from lucrative as you can get. Certainly, people are making money out of property rental these days, but I am not one of them.

I’ve previously mentioned within these pages that, when it comes to housing, I’m both a renter and a landlord. I am subjected to the huge disadvantages of both without getting too many of the perks of either (the Help-To-Buy scheme is off the table for me as a second-time buyer, for instance).

To some people, this is a no-brainer. “Move back into your apartment and cop on,” they’ll say. But the thing is, I don’t want to. I bought it in my 20s, when I wanted a compact, low-maintenance property near the city centre. In my 40s, and with a family, things are different. I’d like a place for both my husband and I to put work desks, and a garden for our child to get out into.

Anyway, I bought the Dublin apartment, thinking that it would be great as a starter home and I could trade up in the future if needs be. Best laid plans and all that.

I thought of this all when I read a story in this very newspaper last weekend, about a man working in tech, with a child on the way. He and his partner have good jobs, and they also have amassed a significant deposit. The couple were hoping to buy a three-bed property in Malahide to be near family, but now have set their sights on Portmarnock.

As this man previously owned an apartment, he is not eligible for first-time-buyer schemes. He worries about where to put the name of his unborn son on a daycare list. I never thought for a minute that life in Ireland could be this combative and difficult, and yet here we find ourselves.

“You think you are doing everything right,” he said, a refrain I’ve said to myself on countless occasions.

Whichever way you slice it, this is a problematic situation. And yet, the online reaction to this story is noteworthy. Many people, quite accurately, noted that there were much more affordable neighbourhoods near Malahide.

There’s plenty of ‘value’ outside of Dublin, others observed. A well-earning couple looking for their ‘ideal’ home in a desirable area appears to be some kind of problem. Any old semi-detached will do the job rightly for now, said others.

But what ‘job’ is that, exactly? The job of getting a toehold on the property ladder? When it comes to talking about house-buying, we have become too clouded with chat of investments and value that we have somehow forgotten that buyers are going to be spending each day in these properties, and likely a few decades in these neighbourhoods.

Try living in a property you don’t love, in an area you don’t know, away from your social and familial supports — all while paying through the absolute nose for it — and see how fun your life turns out.

You don’t have to walk into your home every day and marvel at how amazing and large it is, or how lucky you are to be living in an affluent or exclusive neighbourhood, but it certainly helps to put the key in the door and feel secure and comfortable, and not dislike the space you live in.

I think that’s the most that many people are looking for. Let’s not make out that this is something that’s an aspiration that should be beyond reach, or else we’re really in trouble.