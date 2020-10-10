| 5.7°C Dublin

Trump's unhinged critics are now just doing his job for him

Prayers of the faithful: Daniela Taormina during a pro-Trump rally in New York after it emerged the US president was being treated for Covid-19 Expand

Getty Images

Ian O'Doherty Twitter Email

The year 2020 has become the year of the cliché.

We see them so often that we now just ignore them. But they're there, ever present and ready to irritate those who recoil from lazy platitudes.

'If it saves one life, it will be worth it' is a particular bugbear of mine. We can apply that principle to absolutely everything. How about we ban all cars and traffic on the roads - after all, if it saves one life it will be worth it.

