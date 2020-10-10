Trump's unhinged critics are now just doing his job for him

The year 2020 has become the year of the cliché.

We see them so often that we now just ignore them. But they're there, ever present and ready to irritate those who recoil from lazy platitudes.

'If it saves one life, it will be worth it' is a particular bugbear of mine. We can apply that principle to absolutely everything. How about we ban all cars and traffic on the roads - after all, if it saves one life it will be worth it.

Another very Irish cliché that has emerged is the mantra 'believe the science!' Of course, the fact that even the scientists are now openly bickering with each other means that it is entirely possible, to paraphrase the Queen from Alice In Wonderland, to believe six incompatible scientific ideas before breakfast.

The other hoary old cliché that needs to be consigned to the memory hole is 'Just when you thought 2020 couldn't any weirder'.

It's a lazy throwaway used by lazy columnists. So forgive me for breaking my own cranky rules, but just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any weirder, we had the sight of the President of the United States of America rushed to hospital with Covid.

What would normally be a cause of concern became a source of mirth and schadenfreude.

There's no denying the obvious irony that a president who refused to wear a mask should then find himself in hospital with the virus. While his supporters were quick to offer prayers to their God for his safe recovery, his detractors were equally quick to hope that he should die in great pain. This, as you can imagine, provoked fury in certain quarters. Piers Morgan, a man who normally gives out about snowflakes and their precious feelings, was first to reach the summit of the moral high ground, branding those naysayers as "sick and twisted".

That argument may have held water if Trump had been diagnosed with some other serious illness. But the fact that he had made such light of the virus certainly opened the door for a bit of ridicule. But whatever justification some of the Never-Trumpers may have had for slagging the president, there is no denying that the levels of sheer vitriol were a sign of a culture that is becoming increasingly deranged.

In many ways, Trump has now become a caricature of himself - but his constant critics are just as bad. Those of us who grew up when Margaret Thatcher was in power will remember a similar scenario - it became mandatory for every alternative comedian to open their set with "Margaret Thatcher, don't you just hate her?" As if on cue, the audience would start clapping like dutiful circus seals.

It was tedious back then and it's just as tedious now. It's also remarkably lazy.

Nobody will deny that Trump has made a mess of the pandemic. Then again, he's hardly the only leader to drop the ball. It's also true that his response after he was released, pretending that everything was fine and there was still no need to wear a mask, was a spectacularly awful piece of politics.

Not because of any major public health issue, but because the only people who refuse to wear masks seem to be Trump supporters, so why would he take the risk of killing his own voters?

That's a bit like the infamous Judas Priest trial back in the 1980s when the metal band was accused of encouraging their fans to commit suicide. As Bill Hicks pointed out, what band wants their audience dead?

But one of the things which has become increasingly clear in recent times is that Trump's opponents don't just hate him, they also hate his supporters.

The Irish media, for example, has been a bloody disgrace since Trump took office. Journalists and commentators have been lining up to land increasingly demented blows against anyone who doesn't think he is literally Hitler. It shows their very middle-class disdain for blue collar Americans and it also gives them moral licence to engage in the thing they claim to hate the most - open racism. But because it's directed at people they dismiss as hillbillies and rednecks, they feel morally superior.But there is another reason why his critics hate and fear him - he gets his message across in ways that they simply cannot. You may not like that message but at least you know what it is - Make America Great Again.

Do the Democrats even have a slogan? I haven't heard one and I've been spending an unhealthy amount of time watching the US news channels.

That's why he has a good chance of securing a second term and the more the average American sees condescending journalists and celebrities inaccurately smearing Trump and his supporters as white supremacists and Nazis, the more irate they become.

It makes them more determined to hold their nose and vote for a man they may not like as much as they did four years ago.

Trump knows the power of a simple message. He also knows that the media and Hollywood are doing his job for him.

That his critics in the media still haven't learned that lesson, and still insist on sneering at his base, shows that while they like to call the president a moron, they're not so bright themselves.