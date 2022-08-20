| 19.9°C Dublin

Travelling is my great love - even though the memories of holidaying with four young kids still haunt me

Ciara Kelly

"I can still remember one time in a very busy Dublin Airport when all four of my small children ran in four different directions at the same time and we debated which ones to chase." Stock image.

Someone as hapless as me finds travel a huge challenge. Which is awkward because it’s one of my favourite things. (Much like mushrooms when I was a kid; I loved them but they made me throw up.) With both mushrooms and travel, I’ve persisted and prevailed, though, as the end justifies the means — or something.

That was a convoluted way of saying, at times, I find travel stressful. Now that may be a throwback to when my kids were small. I can still remember one time in a very busy Dublin Airport — not 2022 busy, just normal busy — when all four of my small children, in a move out of a cartoon, literally ran in four different directions at the same time and we debated which ones to chase. There were, after all, only two of us.

