Travelling is my great love - even though the memories of holidaying with four young kids still haunt me

Someone as hapless as me finds travel a huge challenge. Which is awkward because it’s one of my favourite things. (Much like mushrooms when I was a kid; I loved them but they made me throw up.) With both mushrooms and travel, I’ve persisted and prevailed, though, as the end justifies the means — or something.

That was a convoluted way of saying, at times, I find travel stressful. Now that may be a throwback to when my kids were small. I can still remember one time in a very busy Dublin Airport — not 2022 busy, just normal busy — when all four of my small children, in a move out of a cartoon, literally ran in four different directions at the same time and we debated which ones to chase. There were, after all, only two of us.

Or another occasion when, somehow, we managed to land in Toulouse with a four-year-old (whom we’d brought two pairs of shoes for) who had somehow managed to arrive barefoot. Or that time I try to block out, when a toilet-trained, school-going child was so desperate to get to the loo while the seat-belt sign was on because of turbulence, that we actually considered putting them in a younger sibling’s nappy and just letting them go in their seat.

On another lovely holiday, our toddler with constant reflux threw up onto his plate of pasta, and we were so broken at that stage that we simply covered his plate with a napkin and kept eating. These occasions were, of course, accompanied by wailing tantrums — and that was just me.

But enough of these happy memories. The point is there were definitely times when travel was barely worth it. Where the military manoeuvres level of organisation almost outweighed the joy you felt that one time when they fell asleep early enough to allow you to have an undisturbed glass of cold white wine on a warm evening before you too collapsed, unconscious.

I remember my mother smugly telling me, when I arrived home wild-eyed, from holidays more wrecked than when I had left: ‘That’s why we never went anywhere when you were all young.’ And me thinking: Are they my choices? Stroke-inducing levels of stress, or else just stay home?

But as I say, we persisted and adapted. Much like how we bought a bigger bed because we couldn’t get them to stay in their own, we bought a bigger car and took the ferry. We no longer stressed about packing — we simply brought everything. And even though it limited us to mobile homes in France with bad pizza restaurants and mysteriously half-cooked burgers (the persistent myth of fabulous French cuisine fascinates me) we soldiered on and never gave up.

Eventually, we got to the point when they could be given a list and would pack themselves. When they didn’t thump the hell out of each other in the confined space of a back seat. And when they could predict themselves that they might actually need to go to the toilet before a four-hour drive.

Which brings me up to the here and now. Travel, my great love, despite still being mildly stressful what with the airport being a bit like a reality TV version of The Hunger Games, is once more so worth it, and my grown-up kids are now a bonus. Also mushroom risotto and garlic mushrooms on toast are the food of the gods. Some things are worth sticking with.

A second opinion

There is, on occasion, talk of who, if anyone, is the natural successor to Gay Byrne, in terms of his broadcasting. Ryan Tubridy is usually the obvious choice as the host of The Late Late Show. Now Ryan is, no question, an extremely fine broadcaster but, for me, it has to be Joe Duffy.

Gay was a great champion of women back in the day when, much like now, that wasn’t a particularly popular road to take. From getting Marian Finucane to sit in his chair as Late Late host and reading letters out on air from abused women in the wake of Anne Lovett’s death, to discussing contraception and showing how to put a condom on to a nation mostly ignorant of such matters, he pushed for progress. RTÉ was regularly inundated with complaints from the then conservative hegemony about him, but he ploughed on, to the extent he said he felt he wasn’t doing his job right if no one was complaining.

Joe Duffy’s Liveline, with its shows on the menopause and transgender issues, has demonstrated the exact same fearless instincts. He has taken up the Gay Byrne torch and we are lucky to have him.