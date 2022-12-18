Time and love are the most precious festive gifts we can give our children

Last week a robin flitted onto a frozen fence outside my window. She stayed for less than a second, just long enough for me to snap her on my phone, then took off on a fruitless search for worms amongst the frost. Not to be deterred, she flew from branch to telephone wire until she spied some small bits of apple I had put at the side door, and navigated a precarious flight path around our cat, who was perfecting a pouncing stance. One nil to the little red breast. Even in the bleak midwinter, little chinks of light appear.

I’m a pragmatist and not religious, but I have a special regard for the old tale that robins are manifestations of loved ones coming to comfort the soul. Such reassurance that there may be still a chance to reconnect even when people depart is particularly poignant at Christmas time, when grief is harder, and loss greater.

The festive season can be tough for people, but it can also be magical and wonderfully uplifting. Perhaps family time, lack of hostility, and the pausing of reality for 24 hours while we all strive for utopia amidst twinkling lights and carols, can be both a blessing and a curse.

Nothing beats seeing children waking wide-eyed on Christmas morning and finding that Santa has been, or the feeling of contentment when hearing a favourite carol on the radio. My grandmother used to take me to Clonard Monastery to see the crib. As a consequence, O Holy Night is something which always brings me back to putting my head on her shoulder and tucking my arms into hers to snuggle in.

I was reminded of this last week while sitting in another church pew awaiting a Nativity by children from Ballinderry Church of Ireland; a different religion from Clonard, but the same feeling of stillness that only places of worship can bring. Until, that is, a mix of excited children wearing eclectic costumes and high on life came rushing in to perform a play they had been practising for months. Beforehand, parents and grandparents dug through their wardrobes for a fluffy jacket to resemble a sheep, or raided kitchens for tea towels for shepherds’ heads and crafted angels’ wings from tinsel. This Christmas story was a collective effort.

It should have been on television. Things fell over. One exuberant boy threw hay from the manger around the church, tossing it above his head gleefully, and at one point, I looked up to see a little Wise Man ride a rocking sheep down the aisle of the church like he was participating in the Grand National. Perfect chaos. The feel-good factor oozed from the children who, while concentrating on doing their best, also spread joy around the church with abandon as they sang Go Tell It On The Mountain at the top of their lungs.

The Nativity was not just a story to the children we watched last Sunday, but an integral part of their being that they had spent a long time preparing for and which infected those watching with happiness. Years ago my daughter came out of school crying, upset that she hadn’t been made an angel. As I tried to comfort her, she blurted out in a tone that could only resemble catastrophe: “I’ll probably end up being a dog and all I’ll get to do is wag my tail.” I had to stifle a smile. In the grand scheme of things it wasn’t important, but at that moment in time, it was the most important thing in her little heart. We forget such things as time goes on and life gets in the way. She laughs now about it.

After church, I reflected on all the Nativity plays and carol services my grandmother must have sat through in her lifetime, and how difficult this must have been for her. She lost a child and her home at Christmas time in a tragedy many years ago, and yet she kept on going, devoted to her faith, and to making Christmas magical for her grandchildren. Everything she did was accompanied by stories woven with humour, which stood us all in good stead as life lessons as we grew. She understood the importance of children being allowed to be children in an often chaotic world, and kept things simple. Time and love — the two most precious gifts given.

During the first lockdown, 38-year-old Derry Dad Chris ‘Dee’ Doherty used his time on furlough to write a book about the importance of spending time with loved ones, and overcoming work obstacles to spend time with his oldest son Archie. That book, Donovan the Business Sloth, about a character who rushes home for bedtime stories was almost completed when Chris died from cardiac arrest in September 2021. His wife Laura worked to finish the book and released it on Amazon recently, where 50pc of sales will go to The British Heart Foundation.

Last Christmas was understandably horrendous for Chris’s family, and they were still very much in shock. This year, they have not only ensured that his legacy will help others, but that his children Archie and Max have their very own robin to remind them, in the form of his book, which will stay with them throughout their lives. In a strange coincidence, I had written this piece before realising that illustrator Alex Ferragu has hidden robins on every page.

None of us know the minute. In an era in which it seems, at times, impossible to predict which catastrophic event will occur next, sometimes it is nice to just be. Try and find time to find stillness amongst the bustle. And don’t forget to think of someone you love, when you see a robin.

Happy Christmas.