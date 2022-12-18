| 6.2°C Dublin

Time and love are the most precious festive gifts we can give our children

Máiría Cahill

Last week a robin flitted onto a frozen fence outside my window. She stayed for less than a second, just long enough for me to snap her on my phone, then took off on a fruitless search for worms amongst the frost. Not to be deterred, she flew from branch to telephone wire until she spied some small bits of apple I had put at the side door, and navigated a precarious flight path around our cat, who was perfecting a pouncing stance. One nil to the little red breast. Even in the bleak midwinter, little chinks of light appear.

I’m a pragmatist and not religious, but I have a special regard for the old tale that robins are manifestations of loved ones coming to comfort the soul. Such reassurance that there may be still a chance to reconnect even when people depart is particularly poignant at Christmas time, when grief is harder, and loss greater.

