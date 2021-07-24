‘This summer our bladders led a mini-insurrection with people drenching their localities with piss until public toilets were installed’

Balloons hung over people in the park like exclamation marks, announcing birthdays and babies and bon voyages. A picnic bench had been ringed with folding chairs, and was playing host to a four-generation family party under a helium ‘8’ and ‘0’. On the grass, an inflatable diamond ring watched over a gaggle of hens, adorned in sashes and clutching bubbling snipes. This summer, I’ve seen my park host everything from roll-over ragers, complete with Deliveroos on demand, to baby showers so belated, a dinky newbie in a tiny blanket has shown up to steal the spotlight. I’ve never seen a more diverse, popular or accessible social space in Dublin, but unfortunately, I think we’re about to let ourselves lose it again.

It’s a shame that it took a pandemic to expose so much of the utter nonsense which we had been incorrectly led to believe were integral to modern life. My favourite was the lunacy of the council trying to persuade us all that we live in towns and cities where you can only sit down or go for a wee if you’re paying for it. I hope that history will note the mini-insurrection led by our bladders this summer, when people literally started drenching their localities with piss until the relevant authorities intervened and installed public toilets while retail and hospitality were still closed. I was part of a small, gleeful crowd that gathered in my park the day that seven pristine Portaloos were finally installed. Complete strangers were smiling at each other and the park warden was withered from people going up to congratulate him. I even got to go for one of the first freedom wees in one. It smelled like hot plastic, and revolution.

But a couple of weeks ago, I walked into the park and stopped dead. My cherished toilets were gone. Now that shops, restaurants and bars were open again, it had been decided that free public toilets in parks were no longer necessary. The message was clear: Dublin City Council is only going to make the city truly accessible during rare moments of unprecedented national crises. The rest of the time, if you wanted to go for a wee, it would cost you.

People will almost always end up spending money when they go into town, but they shouldn’t have to. Pubs and restaurants need and deserve to have their customers back in droves. But as anyone who has tried to get a reservation in the capital recently can tell you, many of them already do. There should be more parts of the city where you can spend a day, spend a penny and not spend any money. Particularly as Dublin is so rich in good parks for such a small city. I think now about days when I, like a fool, spent some of the precious fleeting Irish summer sitting indoors googling variations on “Dublin pub beer garden”, before trudging aimlessly between them like a parched proverbial nativity family trying to find space at the inn. It was only when capitalism was ground down by Covid-19 that I realised how much of our public spaces had been dominated by it. During the cold and wet lockdowns last winter, there was almost nowhere for people with mobility issues to sit down. It was only when cafes closed that I realised how often I had thoughtlessly bought a coffee I didn’t want just to have access to a bathroom, and how unfair this has always been for people who can’t afford to do that each time. And it was only as I stood cursing into the wind while trying to change a nappy on the Rosie Hackett Bridge during Lockdown Three that I realised how truly stupid it is that we’ve built a whole city that’s nigh on unusable for many through sheer lack of basic facilities. Public parks should have permanent, accessible and good-quality toilets, and some form of semi-sheltered seating all year round. There are a lot of people for whom social gatherings in the park would be preferable to a pub. Those with small children, for example. (One of my first outdoor dining reservations was at a place where we arrived with our baby, and were treated as though we had showed up waving around a test tube full of the Delta variant). Beyond the strong moral reasons for improving equality of access in cities, I’m also passionate about everyone having the right to get pissed outdoors in the park for however much or little money they want or are able to spend. Public drinking is something that we previously seemed to only be comfortable with when it was the preserve of the rich. (I couldn’t help but note how, during the furore about the anti-social takeaway pints plague, the Aperol Spritz sipping people of Dun Laoghaire appeared to evade scrutiny altogether). Open the park Portaloos again. Viva the bag of cans, viva la revolution.