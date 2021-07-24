| 18.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘This summer our bladders led a mini-insurrection with people drenching their localities with piss until public toilets were installed’

Ellen Coyne

Sunny scenes in St Stephens Green, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Expand

Close

Sunny scenes in St Stephens Green, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Sunny scenes in St Stephens Green, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Sunny scenes in St Stephens Green, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Balloons hung over people in the park like exclamation marks, announcing birthdays and babies and bon voyages. A picnic bench had been ringed with folding chairs, and was playing host to a four-generation family party under a helium ‘8’ and ‘0’. On the grass, an inflatable diamond ring watched over a gaggle of hens, adorned in sashes and clutching bubbling snipes. This summer, I’ve seen my park host everything from roll-over ragers, complete with Deliveroos on demand, to baby showers so belated, a dinky newbie in a tiny blanket has shown up to steal the spotlight. I’ve never seen a more diverse, popular or accessible social space in Dublin, but unfortunately, I think we’re about to let ourselves lose it again.

It’s a shame that it took a pandemic to expose so much of the utter nonsense which we had been incorrectly led to believe were integral to modern life. My favourite was the lunacy of the council trying to persuade us all that we live in towns and cities where you can only sit down or go for a wee if you’re paying for it. I hope that history will note the mini-insurrection led by our bladders this summer, when people literally started drenching their localities with piss until the relevant authorities intervened and installed public toilets while retail and hospitality were still closed. I was part of a small, gleeful crowd that gathered in my park the day that seven pristine Portaloos were finally installed. Complete strangers were smiling at each other and the park warden was withered from people going up to congratulate him. I even got to go for one of the first freedom wees in one. It smelled like hot plastic, and revolution.

But a couple of weeks ago, I walked into the park and stopped dead. My cherished toilets were gone. Now that shops, restaurants and bars were open again, it had been decided that free public toilets in parks were no longer necessary. The message was clear: Dublin City Council is only going to make the city truly accessible during rare moments of unprecedented national crises. The rest of the time, if you wanted to go for a wee, it would cost you.

Most Watched

Privacy