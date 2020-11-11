There's no point being offended by Wild Mountain Thyme – it’s just a bit of gentle escapism

Why did Twitter have a meltdown after the trailer for the new movie was released? There is room for more than one type of Irish movie

Well, there you have it. In no uncertain terms, The Twitter has spoken. Wild Mountain Thyme is a steaming heap of celluloid cabbage.

In case you missed last night’s flurry of film (trailer) reviews, here’s a recap. The trailer for a new movie directed by American director John Patrick Shanley (the person behind the sublime Moonstruck) landed online last night. Presumably, its makers Bleecker Street were expecting something of a soft online land for the project, but they probably weren’t aware that dodgy Irish accents, begorrah this and be-the-hokey that… well, it vexes us Irish like little else.

The romantic comedy is stuffed to the seams with cliché and stereotypes galore. There are cable-knits and shawls, worn by the feisty Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) who is ‘besotted with love’. There are coracles dragged about by Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan), an emotionally hesitant, proto-Connell in Normal People, but with road frontage. Christopher Walken sits by his kitchen range and under a crucifix, belligerent and beery in tweed. An American cousin (Jon Hamm) soon lands, driving a Rolls Royce, with plans to take over the Reilly farm, and whisks Rosemary (far and) away to New York where, it would appear that Wild Mountain Thyme is not actually set in the 1950s as assumed, but the modern day. Green hills, lovely clifftops, donkeys, tin whistles, the whole kit and kaboodle. The end. If we didn’t know better, we’d have thought it was a parody skit for Saturday Night Live. It does for Ireland’s global image what Emily in Paris does for France, which is to say, not a lot.

Well last night, social media got itself in such a lather that not only were Walken and Dornan trending on Twitter, but so too were Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler; two other actors who had butchered the Irish accent in the name of a day’s work. Blunt’s accent was, according to some social media posters, a ‘war crime’; Walken’s was so bad that people vowed to watch the whole film just to deliberately give themselves a hernia about it. But the most ire was reserved for Dornan who, as an Irishman (well, he’s a Northern Irish man) ostensibly should have nailed his accent but… well, didn’t.

Wild Mountain Thyme now joins a pantheon of contemporary films, among them Leap Year and PS I Love You, that peddle emerald-tinted romance to the global market. And really, that is fine.

Certainly, clichés in filmmaking are lazy. To liberally lean on conceits like tortured young landowners, feisty horse-riding spinsters and general paddywhackery is lazy and reductive.

But it is worth pointing out the difference between Irish and Irish-Americans. We talk about rides, Abrekebabra and gobshites, and they — if I’m not leaning too heavily on stereotype myself here — don’t. They still have shillelaghs and Tam-o-Shanters in their lexicon. I find their unfettered, uncomplicated romance for the Old Country charming, even if the reality of our day-to-day existence is a world away from it. And this, ultimately, is a film for them.

Expand Close The promo poster for 'Wild Mountain Thyme' / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The promo poster for 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

I’m attempting to defend the largely indefensible here, but Wild Mountain Thyme seems a gentle, sweet enough old romp. I’d rather see this twinkly nonsense as a temporary escape from the more grim realities of modern day Ireland; the Red Line Luas, COVID, cute hoor politicians, anti-maskers, the housing crisis.

Get offended by Wild Mountain Thyme you like, but what’s the point? If you want to point an American towards a semblance of veracity, there’s always The Commitments, Adam & Paul or Love/Hate. All brilliant projects, but the die-hard 'Aye-ure-land' romantics aren’t likely to thank you for it.

Other more powerful, urgent stories about modern-day Ireland are begging to be told, and brought to a wider platform. But it doesn’t mean that an Irish-American like John Patrick Shanley can’t indulge his own dreamy, slightly silly visions of the Auld Sod.

It may be a small island, but there’s room for all.