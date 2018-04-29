The wrong was so great, her message so powerful - Vicky's story has saved lives

The case that she and her husband Jim had taken - for what medical experts have described as a lethal misdiagnosis - had by then been going on for two days and showed no signs of settling. It was a full fight and Vicky and Jim had been told by me and the rest of their legal team to expect it to go the distance, perhaps two or even three weeks.

By last Wednesday, however, the case had settled for record damages and, with a huge groundswell of support and empathy from people across the nation, Vicky called for some meaning to be put on her and her family's sacrifice. She demanded change and, incredibly, she got it.