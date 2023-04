"I was just idly clicking, in the hope that one of these clicks wouldn’t lead to the same midlife information as last time, just packaged a different way and often pushing new products to buy."

If you are what you click, I am any and all of these things: in midlife, and keen to get stronger, not slimmer; a gut obsessive; interested in how to live to 100 with all faculties intact; keen to drink better but at the same time less-expensive alcohol and, obviously, mindfully, and still not sure what trouser shape is perfect for me.