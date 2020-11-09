| 12.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The prospect of not seeing the people we love on Christmas Day is very real

Katie Byrne

The festive season is set to be a mixed bag this year. Photo: Deposit Expand

Close

The festive season is set to be a mixed bag this year. Photo: Deposit

The festive season is set to be a mixed bag this year. Photo: Deposit

The festive season is set to be a mixed bag this year. Photo: Deposit

The festive season is going to look very different this year as we balance restrictions of varying degrees with our annual tendency to throw caution to the wind. .

Christmas office parties are going virtual. The 12 Pubs of Christmas is off the table. Pantomimes are, for the most part, cancelled.

Yet those expecting a simpler, pared-back festive season may have to manage their expectations, because it looks like we could be in for a big one.

Privacy