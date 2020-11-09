The prospect of not seeing the people we love on Christmas Day is very real

The festive season is going to look very different this year as we balance restrictions of varying degrees with our annual tendency to throw caution to the wind. .

Christmas office parties are going virtual. The 12 Pubs of Christmas is off the table. Pantomimes are, for the most part, cancelled.

Yet those expecting a simpler, pared-back festive season may have to manage their expectations, because it looks like we could be in for a big one.

Retail Ireland recently hinted at the possibility of extended opening hours for retailers when lockdown restrictions are eased. Stocking-filler favourite Penneys are considering open stores for 24 hours a day.

Extended festive trading hours will help combat the last-minute rush of shoppers and encourage social distancing, say retailers. It will also help to create a festive atmosphere that feels less like a marathon and more like a race.

In many ways, Christmas 2020 will be just like any other year. There’ll be mulled wine and mince pies. There’ll be tinsel and glitter. There’ll be emotionally-charged TV ads and weepy St. Stephen’s Day movies. The customs and traditions will be largely the same, but the pace will be a lot faster — and that’s going to bring its challenges.

When restrictions finally ease, the country will be celebrating both the end of lockdown and the start of Christmas at the very same time. We’ll have just a few weeks to deck the halls with boughs of holly and buy gifts for friends and family; to pick up the turkey and all the trimmings, and celebrate our newfound freedom.

It’s going to be merry and bright, especially after the Christmas lights turn on. But make no mistake, it’s going to be extremely stressful too. People will be trying to cram their entire Christmas experience into a few weeks — and that’s only going to add to the stress of a season that already piles on the pressure.

Christmas is frantic and all-consuming by its very nature, which is why many people avoid alcohol during Sober October and Dry January. These abstemious initiatives are designed to give minds and bodies a chance to prepare for a season of excess, and to repair in the weeks afterwards.

The health benefits of this stop-start approach to alcohol consumption, while always questionable, have now been thrown into sharp relief. Sober October has given way to Sober November as thousands of Irish people have given up alcohol as part of their Lockdown 2 resolutions.

It’s worth remembering that Sober October was intentionally positioned two months away from the binge drinking orgy that is December, and it’s worth considering the aftermath of this collective health drive when we’re all raising a glass again on Zoom.

It’s going to lead to quite the hangover, but can we blame people for trying to control the controllables when we don’t yet know how many people will be sitting around our dining table on Christmas Day?

We’ve yet to be given clear guidelines on family gatherings and this creates even more pressure for those who are already agonising over place settings, gift lists and turkey cooking times.

The possibility of not seeing the people we love most on Christmas Day is very real, and this only amplifies the festive melancholy that many of us feel as soon as we hear ‘White Christmas’ on the airwaves.

Still, while the possibility of Covid restrictions raises the spectre of a lonely Christmas, it also emboldens people to find joy whatever their circumstances. We don’t yet know what Christmas Day will look like, but it’s becoming increasingly likely that celebrations will be much more extravagant than we might have expected.

Retail Ireland is anticipating a surge in consumer spending. Twitter has reported a spike in Christmas mentions, compared to last year. And let’s not forget the people who put up their Christmas lights back in March, or the thousands of people who descended on Dublin’s city centre on October 21st for ‘Lockdown Eve’ celebrations.

Christmas 2020 is going to be fast, frantic and pressurised, just as it’s going to be profoundly sad and poignant. Either way, we’re in for a rollercoaster of emotions. Maybe that’s why we’ve decided to go big or go home.

So, who is #Smoothie Girl?

Gardaí have yet to identify the young woman who threw a smoothie over Tánaiste Leo Varadkar as he filmed a video in Dublin’s Merrion Square in September.

Varadkar is said to have given a detailed statement to Gardaí, who are now focusing their investigations on young women in Dublin who might be “living alternative lifestyles”.

The egregiously broad description of the suspect has led to the trending hashtag #WeAreAllSmoothieGirl. On the plus side, Avril Lavigne is no longer under suspicion.

Digging for the truth in US politics

The 2020 presidential election is over but many questions remain unanswered.

Will Donald Trump concede or will he pursue his claims of voter fraud? Who will replace Kamala Harris in the Senate? And how, in the name of all that’s good and holy, did Rudy Giuliani decide to hold a press conference in the car park of a Philadelphia garden centre, beside a sex shop and a crematorium?

At first glance, it looks like Republican staffers made a mistake. Trump took to Twitter to announce that the press conference would take place in the ‘Four Seasons Philadelphia’ only to delete the tweet a few minutes later and change the venue to Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

The Four Seasons Hotel then took to Twitter to clarify that the press conference would not be taking place in their hotel and point out that Four Seasons Total Landscaping is not affiliated to the hotel group.

So what happened? Did Trump staffers accidentally book the wrong venue? Did they assume they would get a booking at the hotel only to get turned away? Were they doubling down on their workers’ party rhetoric and sending a message that they no longer need the pomp and pageantry of five-star hotels? Did they think nobody would notice?

Whatever the case may be, the owners of Four Seasons Landscaping have been quick to capitalise on the apparent mix-up. They’re now selling official merchandise, including t-shirts emblazoned with the slogan ‘Make America Rake Again’.