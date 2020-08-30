The garden secrets 

I have recently come into possession of a garden. Obviously, this is very important for my mental health. Everyone knows that. Gardening cures depression, anxiety, OCD, general malaise, an omnipresent sense of dread, imposter syndrome, and irritable bowel syndrome. It's yoga for people who don't like other people.

I thought it was because it was good to see things grow, to have something depend on you, to be able to show a huge F-off sunflower that's bigger than someone else's sunflower and say, "I did that."

It's hard to have low self-esteem when you have literal basil growing outside and you can say things like, "Eurgh there's nothing in the fridge - I suppose I'll just whip up some fresh pesto from the literal basil growing literally outside for dinner."

I have not made a fresh pesto, obviously, but every day I look at the basil and think: God, I could if I wanted to. No one told me about the crushing lows. No one told me about the sunflowers that die, for no reason, and all you're left with is the plastic label stuck in the soil with a picture of a sunflower, and from a distance it kind of looks like a real sunflower, so you just leave it. No one tells you what it's like to watch a hydrangea drown in its undrained pot over the course of a month. No one tells you that if you don't eat the parsley, or at least take the parsley, the parsley will die. And you will have to look at it and know that you did that because you don't love it. You let your least favourite herb die when it just wanted to sustain you. No one tells you about the daily waking nightmare of poppies, the unbearable transience of their skin-ish petals that give you a day before shedding, and you wonder whether you should be preserving them in the thick collected works of a dead white man and then you think, no: cop yourself on. Every day is a new tiny grief. I do feel a bit better though. So Over: Saturdays Every concert and event that we had tickets for this spring and summer has been rescheduled from a weekend to a weekday next year. It looks as though Tuesdays will be the new Saturdays in 2021.