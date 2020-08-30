| 4°C Dublin

The garden secrets 

rawpixel.com / Karolina Grabowsk

Ciara O'Connor

I have recently come into possession of a garden. Obviously, this is very important for my mental health. Everyone knows that. Gardening cures depression, anxiety, OCD, general malaise, an omnipresent sense of dread, imposter syndrome, and irritable bowel syndrome. It's yoga for people who don't like other people.

I thought it was because it was good to see things grow, to have something depend on you, to be able to show a huge F-off sunflower that's bigger than someone else's sunflower and say, "I did that."

It's hard to have low self-esteem when you have literal basil growing outside and you can say things like, "Eurgh there's nothing in the fridge - I suppose I'll just whip up some fresh pesto from the literal basil growing literally outside for dinner."