‘The evil man who murdered my beautiful sister is due for a parole hearing in the next couple of weeks and it brings the horror back’

Brighid McLaughlin

Brighid’s Diary

Brighid McLaughlin, whose sister Siobhan was murdered, at the offices of the Minister for Justice in 2019. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Now, before you read any further dear readers, I have to warn ye, there’s very little craic in Biddy’s column this week. My apologies in advance. I recently found myself in the yard of the Old Central Criminal Court in the Four Courts, Dublin, and that may have given rise to a few stressful flashbacks.

You see, Brian Kearney, the evil man who murdered my beautiful sister Siobhan, is due for a parole hearing in the next couple of weeks and this process is bringing all the horror back to three generations of the family.

