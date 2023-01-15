‘The evil man who murdered my beautiful sister is due for a parole hearing in the next couple of weeks and it brings the horror back’

Now, before you read any further dear readers, I have to warn ye, there’s very little craic in Biddy’s column this week. My apologies in advance. I recently found myself in the yard of the Old Central Criminal Court in the Four Courts, Dublin, and that may have given rise to a few stressful flashbacks.

You see, Brian Kearney, the evil man who murdered my beautiful sister Siobhan, is due for a parole hearing in the next couple of weeks and this process is bringing all the horror back to three generations of the family.

A few weeks ago, as I looked up at the office buildings that surrounded the small private square at the back of the Four Courts, there wasn’t a soul to be seen. But that day 15 years ago, there were eyes, hundreds of them; all-seeing eyes, wigged barristers, senior counsels, solicitors, cleaners, tea ladies, thugs and office clerks, their faces jammed to the windows, peering at the van, hoping to get a glimpse of a man we call “the strangler”.

What I remember most was the silence. Twas an unreal silence. The journalists, TV crews and photographers were clamouring outside the gates, but inside this yard there was just our family and some friends.

The doors of the van were blocked by gardaí to prevent anyone seeing “the strangler”. I remember my whole family, all dressed in black, moving forward, like crows, determined to see him.

I remember a detective coming out towards our family before he, Kearney, emerged.

He whispered: “Kearney has broken down inside. He is crying like a baby. He knows his time is up.”

We were all relieved, almost nauseous. But you couldn’t say it wasn’t a fantastic moment. It was.

Twenty minutes earlier Court No 3 had been at bursting point. We had sat there for 13 days. Mr Justice Barry White appealed to all parties to refrain from any emotional or triumphalist outbursts. A hard thing to do I can tell you. We waited. Jesus, it was a slow torture.

“Guilty by an 11-1 majority.”

Brian Kearney was given a mandatory life sentence for murder. I watched as two jurors cried openly, wiping their eyes. The relief was beyond words.

Read More

Now there we all were, my extraordinary family, linking arms alongside the prison van that reversed up to the Four Courts building to take the strangler away.

My brother Owen could barely restrain himself. As Brian Kearney emerged, handcuffed to a prison officer, we froze. The sight of him sent a burning shock through us. We looked at his face for what we presumed would be the last time.

I mean life is life, isn’t it? We stared at his hands, now in handcuffs; those monstrous hands that applied a flex from a Dyson hoover to our darling Seanie’s neck and trussed her over her bathroom door to hang.

My poor parents, derailed by grief, stared at him with a fixed gaze that registered nothing of the pain they were feeling. We marked our farewell to 140 pounds of pure evil with a slow hand clap. The doors clanged behind him. It was all over.

Well, so we thought anyhow. The long painful days in the courtroom, listening to barristers, pathologists, firemen, experts on “hanging”, the talk of “ligature strangulation”, the shocking material produced in court; photographs of Siobhan’s face at the time of death, even the bathroom door he hung her from was propped up before us.

And now it’s all bloody back. Yes, another parole hearing. The whole family, my 90-year-old father, my 83-year-old mother, all my sisters and my brother will be writing letters to the parole board, victim impact statements, explaining why the strangler should not be released.

There have been some welcome changes in the parole process. For the first time ever, family members, two at a time, can actually meet the parole board. This might make things a tad more human, but will it change the result? Who knows.

Kearney has done 14 years. To me, 14 years is not a life sentence. We as a family actually support prisoner rehabilitation for some people. We understand that many people take a wrong turn in life and weave their wrongs into rights.

This is not the case for Kearney. This monster who premeditated every inch of Siobhan’s murder can never be rehabilitated. A man who cannot admit he killed his wife, and has showed absolutely no remorse, is not even worthy of a parole hearing.​

I will leave this darkness behind for the time being. It’s time to talk about something else. Something happy.

“Hey Biddy,” says Craig, the owner of Mugs Cafe in Dalkey. “A big parcel landed here for you. I can drop it up to you in the jeep. It’s too heavy to carry.”

The parcel was indeed big, with tape marked “Fragile” all over it. Twas a bit like myself that morning, as I’d had a fair few scoops in DeVille’s the night before. Inside was a large wooden briefcase with bright brass locks.

I was almost afraid to open it. Inside was a four-page handwritten letter, a bottle of Silkie Whiskey and a bottle of An Dúlamán Santa Ana Armada Strength Gin from Donegal. I opened the letter.

“Dear Biddy,

I look forward every week to getting my Sunday Independent. It nearly feels as if you are there telling your stories in person, so, as a ‘little thank you’ for the 52 weeks of joy you have given me, I decided to send you a wee gift.

I had to try and pack these beverages in some way that they might arrive in Dublin the way they left Donegal. The old case was a colouring set that my daughter got from Santa one year.

Well, she was my daughter until she was 16. Her name was Anne. However things change and now she is a He, if you get my drift.

So now He is Anthony at 17-and-a-half years of age. Well, once He is happy in His own skin well then I am happy too. I kinda left it late in life because when she was born I was 56 and never married the mother. But now He still lives with me and we get on like a house on fire.

The beverages I enclose are distilled in the Slieve Liag distillery in Ardara. I also included a little candle, a shining light for your dear beloved sister Siobhan who is always close to you. So Biddy have a lovely New Year and keep up the good work, God bless, James

​Well, what do you say to that? I mean where would you get it? I was so touched and humbled. The trouble this man took and the lovely story he wrote about his son.

Well, I can tell you this, Mr James, I never needed a bottle of whiskey and gin as much as I need them now.

Go raibh maith agat. Biddy.