The Crown should be praised for refusing to sugarcoat the IRA's abhorrent callousness

Gail Walker

Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten in &lsquo;The Crown&rsquo; Expand

The release of season four of The Crown has reignited the hoary old discussion of the responsibilities of drama when dealing with historical fact.

Critics have pointed out that Lord Mountbatten never actually wrote a letter to Prince Charles to upbraid him for refusing to end his affair with Camilla, find a suitable bride and prepare for his destiny as king.

Eagle-eyed viewers have also hit out at Trooping the Colour scenes where the Queen is wearing the wrong military badges and the actress playing her, Olivia Colman, gives a "shoddy" salute.

