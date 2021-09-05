The car is king in our cities, with pedestrians the lowly subjects

Imagine a city where most people find it inconvenient or dangerous to breathe in public. They huddle every morning into private machines that do their breathing for them, or they stuff themselves into public machines with outrageous fares. These machines pollute the air and clog the roads.

Public health suffers because no one is using their lungs. After work, those who can afford it go to lung-

usage centres where they burn more fossil fuels using assisted breathing equipment to keep their organs in good shape. Then it’s back into the breathing machine to get them home.

That’s the relationship that cities have with exercise. If we could use our bodies to get around, we’d cut carbon emissions. "Cardio” would not be something we needed to plan or pay for. We’d have more time in the day if “commute” and “gym” could be compressed into one activity: walking or cycling.

Since cities are crowded, it makes sense to encourage transport methods that have the least negative effect on other people. By that rubric, pedestrians should come first. They take up space, but less of it than they’d use getting around any other way. You can kill someone by stepping on them, but you’d need rather a specific set-up — one you’re likelier to find in a BDSM film than on the mean streets of Dublin. Mostly, walking and wheelchair usage get people from place to place without incurring costs on anyone else.

Cycling takes up more space and comes with a higher risk to those around you. But other than the emissions from the bike and its maintenance, it’s a zero-carbon transport method. The climate emergency is likelier to kill you than a collision with even the most overzealous fixie dweeb. Then comes public transport, and then come private vehicles. The more space per person, the more

fossil fuels burned, the higher the safety threat, the less of a priority they should be when planning our roads.

Since this is all reasonable and obvious, the Irish Government of course does the exact opposite. Heavy-duty vehicles are the kings of our roads, then smaller ones, then public transport, and finally pedestrians and cyclists.

Tourists naively wait for the green light at the capital’s pedestrian crossings, while Dubliners have long since learned to just go. We’ve got some cycle lanes, and where they’re absent you can opt for the serviceable alternative of a near-death experience. “You cycle in Dublin?” a Dutch friend once asked me, as if to say: ‘You sunbathe in hell?’

The pandemic has shown us what’s possible. Under lockdown, cities were easier to get around without burning carbon. Dublin’s trial pedestrianisation of Capel Street and Parliament Street at weekend nights was due to finish in August, but the council extended it due to overwhelming public support.

It’s not ordinary people who benefit from fossil-fuelled transport. It’s the employers who’ll punish them for being late, the developers allowed to build without providing decent footpaths and cycle lanes, and the oil companies who’ll go bust if we go green.

We might all find ourselves in situations where we can’t afford to put the planet first, but it’s a government’s job to give us realistic alternatives.

I’m not interested in scolding anyone who needs to drive. All my anger goes to companies and politicians who nag us about our personal footprints while making it impossible to reduce them.

Not everyone can be a pedestrian or a cyclist, but it’s disingenuous to take umbrage on those people’s behalf. Reducing fossil-fuelled traffic would help them too. Some disabled people can’t wear masks, but that doesn’t mean nobody else should. In fact, those same disabled people may have immunity issues that make it all the more important that others mask up. Likewise, those who rely on cars and public transport will have an easier time getting around if roads and services are less clogged.

Accessibility issues can cut both ways. Public transport and driving are much less autism-friendly for me than cycling, between my sensory issues with crowds and my sub-reptilian spatial awareness. The way to really help disabled people is to give us a range of options, not to cynically brandish whoever you think serves your argument.

There will always be people who can give up the car and just don’t want to, but we wouldn’t need to physically wrest anyone from their Honda. Continental Europeans aren’t intrinsically keener than the Irish on green transport. They’re just making their decisions in a more conducive setting. If everyone who wants a more active commute were finally able to make the switch, this alone would drastically improve city life.

I don’t want to pay an oil company to move me around, then pay another oil company to power my move-self-around gym machine. Cities belong to people, and I want to enjoy them out in the open.