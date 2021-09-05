| 14.7°C Dublin

The car is king in our cities, with pedestrians the lowly subjects

Naoise Dolan

People enjoying outdoor dining on Dublin's Capel Street. Picture by Gerry Mooney

People enjoying outdoor dining on Dublin's Capel Street. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Imagine a city where most people find it inconvenient or dangerous to breathe in public. They huddle every morning into private machines that do their breathing for them, or they stuff themselves into public machines with outrageous fares. These machines pollute the air and clog the roads.

Public health suffers because no one is using their lungs. After work, those who can afford it go to lung-
usage centres where they burn more fossil fuels using assisted breathing equipment to keep their organs in good shape. Then it’s back into the breathing machine to get them home.

That’s the relationship that cities have with exercise. If we could use our bodies to get around, we’d cut carbon emissions. "Cardio” would not be something we needed to plan or pay for. We’d have more time in the day if “commute” and “gym” could be compressed into one activity: walking or cycling.

