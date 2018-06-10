The bottom line is that Kim Kardashian is a woman of substance

This year, a new award was created: the Influencer Award. The accolade (that could turn out to be a one-off, according to the CFDA's president Steven Kolb) wasn't what prompted murmurings of discontent in the wider fashion industry. Rather, it was who the award was given to. It seems that no matter how many trends she shapes, how many fans and followers she attracts and the ever-growing scale of her many businesses, people are still unwilling to accept that Kim Kardashian West wields any influence over the population at large, least of all the fashion industry.

Despite the vacuous façade, there is little doubt she is all too aware of her detractors. While accepting her award, Kardashian quipped she was "kind of shocked that I'm winning a fashion award when I'm naked most of the time".