The bland leading the blind, but who else knows what the future will hold?

Nobody knows. That's the truth of it. They really haven't got the foggiest. How could they? And so we should be watchful of those who say they can read the tea leaves. Beware soothsayers who assure us they see around the Covid-19 corner.

For their part, Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin, in an epoch-making Fine Gael/Fianna Fáil tract, have stirred something of a storm.

They cobbled together the sinew of their new government to take us to the next horizon and beyond. They weren't over-finicky on the details of the roadmap and, understandably, their best-laid plans are dismissed as wishy-washy or worse.

But is it not the case that, like everybody else, they can but guess what fate has in store?

Right now, a little wish-fulfilment may be no bad thing. Seeing the bottle half-full rather than half-empty sometimes has its merits. And they can hope. Everybody can hope the world will soon reinvent itself as it always does.

Of course there are sobering asides all round. That heavyweight prognosticator of the future, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), was at its most doom-laden this week.

It says the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression is around the corner. These are chilling words.

If this is correct, there are desperate days ahead. In Ireland, our jobless total will sky-rocket at a time when work abroad will be hard to come by. There will be less money for welfare, health and housing. There may be no option but to return to the moroseness of just getting by.

We remember the IMF as a shadowy presence when the Celtic Tiger lured us into quicksand. Assorted international heavyweights rode shotgun on a chastened Ireland. We realised we had no option but to pay our way in the world.

But right now, given the upside-down nature of things, who is to say what even the coming months have in store?

Looking a few years hence, deciphering what will then be the ways of the world is surely beyond our ken. So no wonder when Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael got together, under the tutelage of Leo and Micheál, things were kept deliberately bland.

In any case, those on the cusp of power are often like that. They know even the best-laid plans for the future all too often convulse in disarray, brought to ground because of the unknown and the unexpected.

The putative new coalition says it will not countenance tax increases, and that welfare payments will hold steady. Lots of social houses will be built and some radical proposals on building land are hinted at. The nirvana of a one-size-fits-all health service is mooted.

There is a nod in the direction of what climate change enthusiasts clamour for. And a minimum wage for all is on the cards.

Even in golden times, such intentions might seem a touch over-optimistic. But with the world in a state of chaos, they are surely tempting the gods to stay on our side come what may.

However, this joint declaration has already served its main purpose. It has consummated a truly historic union of the old Civil War adversaries. It will take some time for it to sink in, but Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are joined together for the foreseeable future. If their unity pact is to survive, they must face down the chill winds with one voice.

All they now need is a mix and match of other TDs to give them a Dáil majority and away they go. A partnership unprecedented is almost up and running.

All the while, deserted streets in Dublin, London, Paris and New York speak with one whisper. What is the way out of this? The world of work, the vibrancy of business, the instinct to make money, even the consolations of sport are too often parked in some byway.

But when all this passes, a surge of pent-up energy will be unleashed. Even sashaying into a corner coffee shop to renew acquaintance with a cappuccino will be a statement of intent.

There remains the darkness left by all who have died. But can we still indulge a low-level optimism? Things might just turn out not too bad in the end. It's as good a prediction as any. After all, those IMF insiders are not right all the time, are they?