The 2 Johnnies have done women everywhere a disservice with crude, sexist comments dressed up as jokes

“HOW do I explain this to a woman?”

Those words came out of a man's mouth as we were chatting about the difference between petrol and diesel cars in a pub.

I was shocked that he would say that, so I called him out on it. I knew he was only ‘joking’, but misogynistic jokes should be unacceptable in 2022, yet it’s still happening in almost every social circle I find myself in.

Six weeks ago, the nation was turned upside down after the killing of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy.

It sparked a national conversation about male violence against women, as Taoiseach Micheál Martin said a behavioural attitude change is needed. He added that further education was required so that “a very clear culture is developed in terms of respect for women and zero tolerance for any practices or any behaviour that undermine women in any way”.

Sexist jokes bear so much more weight than a few laughs. They are hurtful to half the population and they feed into a misogynist culture where violence against women is far too common.

As us women walk alone in the dark with our keys in our hands, as we go to nightclubs with the fear of being spiked by a needle, and as we turn our backs to the men who say “how do I explain this to women”, two of RTÉ’s newest stars – The 2 Johnnies – are contributing to 'casual' sexism.

The radio hosts are being called out after a promotional video for their new 2FM show called Drive It contains several crude references to female genitalia.

The clips are taken from their podcast, which elevated their popularity and led them to bag one of the biggest drivetime shows in the country.

In the clips, they read out bumper stickers that listeners have sent in, almost all of which are sexist against women in nature.

Among the slogans read out during the piece is “Workin’ the land and droppin* the hand”; “Tyres are like women, no good unless they are squealing”; “If you can make a girl laugh and giggle, you can make her cheeks clap and wiggle”; and “She’s not a princess, she’s a sl*t”.

The Two Johnnies, Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien, laughed while reading out these stickers. However, they did say they are “inappropriate” and that they couldn’t understand why people would think it’s a good idea to have those slogans on their car.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns called out the radio hosts for their jokes.

“Sexist comments, in which women are objectified and demeaned, are incredibly insidious and contribute to a toxic culture in which women feel unsafe. Dressing these remarks up as banter or jokes does nothing to dull their damaging impact,” she said.

“Presenters on RTÉ should be calling out comments like these – not laughing along with them and certainly not promoting them.”

When contacted by Independent.ie, RTÉ did not offer any view on the appropriateness of the video and its association with its music radio station.

The remarks are damaging, and the podcasters represent a cohort of men in Ireland who don’t understand how 'casual' misogyny is contributing to a nation of toxic masculinity and violence against women.

Although The Two Johnnies aren’t saying these crude comments themselves but reading out bumper stickers, it is still harmful to highlight them on their podcast – and it’s on a whole different level to put it in their promotional video for the 2FM show.

Despite describing themselves as an “explicit” podcast, there’s no doubt that teenagers and young men could be listening to them.

Now that they have a bigger and more diverse audience with Drive It, they should be conscious of the responsibility that falls on their shoulders.

I don’t think the duo are completely oblivious to the fact that some of their content is controversial, as in a recent episode one of the hosts said: “I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to 2FM management, they seem sound and I know we are going to cause them so much grief with all the complaints they're going to get.

“All the extra hassle to clean up after us, especially the law department – you have your work cut out for you. Thanks for taking it all in your stride.”

By laughing at these crude comments and highlighting them, they are telling their listeners it’s okay to joke about women.

Not only does it feel like we haven’t moved on from the “get back into the kitchen” jokes, but the sexual nature of these comments makes it so much scarier.

In a time when one in four women in Ireland who have been in a relationship have been abused by a current or former partner, these ‘jokes’ need to stop.

They’re not funny. They’re degrading and harmful.

*This article has been corrected on 24/02/2022 to state that it is Johnny McMahon and Johnny O’Brien, not Johnny McMahon and Johnny McBride.