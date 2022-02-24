| 5.1°C Dublin

The 2 Johnnies have done women everywhere a disservice with crude, sexist comments dressed up as jokes

Ciara O'Loughlin

Podcast hosts will have a much larger audience on new radio show – and they should take that responsibility seriously

The 2 Johnnies. Photo: Ruth Medjber

The 2 Johnnies. Photo: Ruth Medjber

“HOW do I explain this to a woman?”

Those words came out of a man's mouth as we were chatting about the difference between petrol and diesel cars in a pub.

