TBH: Ciara O'Connor on the great pandemic cleart out on Facebook

#sorrynotsorry take

In The Yellow Wallpaper, a woman becomes fixated on the ugly wallpaper in the room to which she has been confined. Without access to friends and family, and "no congenial work, with excitement and change", her state of mind deteriorates; the wallpaper tortures her, coming to life in hallucinations until she peels it all off.

The 1892 story is a seminal feminist text, long informing discussion on gender, autonomy, medicine; it's also an excellent illustration of the overwhelming and aggressive need to redecorate that comes with being stuck indoors for long periods of time. The proof is all over our own contemporary document of a slow descent into madness - Facebook. I have become obsessed with Facebook Marketplace, where the home goods you can't look at any more can become someone else's problem. 'Doing a clear out' has become as much an expression of lockdown life as baking banana bread and screaming into a pillow. It doesn't begin with purposeful productive Kondo calm, but a kind of visceral destructive fury.

There are objects that have always been there and have never offended, which you suddenly find - you have looked at it now for 100 days straight - you violently loathe. A listing for a free kitchen table reads, "There's nothing wrong with it, my wife has just decided she hates it".

