TBH: Ciara O'Connor on the great pandemic cleart out on Facebook

In The Yellow Wallpaper, a woman becomes fixated on the ugly wallpaper in the room to which she has been confined. Without access to friends and family, and "no congenial work, with excitement and change", her state of mind deteriorates; the wallpaper tortures her, coming to life in hallucinations until she peels it all off.

The 1892 story is a seminal feminist text, long informing discussion on gender, autonomy, medicine; it's also an excellent illustration of the overwhelming and aggressive need to redecorate that comes with being stuck indoors for long periods of time. The proof is all over our own contemporary document of a slow descent into madness - Facebook. I have become obsessed with Facebook Marketplace, where the home goods you can't look at any more can become someone else's problem. 'Doing a clear out' has become as much an expression of lockdown life as baking banana bread and screaming into a pillow. It doesn't begin with purposeful productive Kondo calm, but a kind of visceral destructive fury.

There are objects that have always been there and have never offended, which you suddenly find - you have looked at it now for 100 days straight - you violently loathe. A listing for a free kitchen table reads, "There's nothing wrong with it, my wife has just decided she hates it".

Facebook Marketplace offers the possibility of redemption, even compensation for emotional distress. We are looking at the pictures on our walls and realising they are vile; we're putting them online because throwing away art (is it art?) might be like burning books; because the charity shops are closed; because you just never know. There is a lot of Catholic iconography going: a statuette of the Virgin Mary, nestled in yonic folds of pink velvet in a deep gold box frame; a plastic souvenir crucifix (seven years bad Mass if you put one in the recycling bin); framed and faded photographs of former popes, uncompetitively priced as a mark of respect. There are the things that seem ridiculous now with no guests to see them: a set of golden teaspoons; "Lovely shellfish plates x 12"; huge enamelled cast-iron pots. The weight of the pot makes you angry now, the memory of its price. Women all over Ireland are shedding their prize handbags: Fossil, Kate Spade, Orla Kiely, Michael Kors. "Condition: like new". When a bag is owned in a pandemic, and no one is there to see it, did you ever really like it that much to begin with? The marketplace is a purge; it is a catharsis; it is a plaintive record of human weakness - "waffle maker: used once". I've noticed several purveyors of 'completed' diamond paintings, which move me. Diamond painting is a process by which tiny individual plastic gems are stuck onto a printed canvas to create Satan's mosaic: a shining, pixilated nightmare. Like most home craft, the value is in the process, a means by which to achieve total mindfulness or mindlessness, depending on your orientation. Obviously, the finished products (rainbow zebras, uncanny moonscapes) are so alarming that, on completion, these women never want to look upon them again. Perhaps they do not want to display evidence of their diminished state, sparkling testaments to boredom, or depression. I think about the person who spent years collecting vintage blue-glass bottles only to sell them now, a job lot for a fiver. I wonder what new and terrible significance they took on this year, when we all stayed at home with our awful stuff. Ω