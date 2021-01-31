TBH: Ciara O'Connor on passing stranger's interest in her relationship status

Look, I know you need to take the joy wherever you can get it. I know that now, more than ever, it is crucial, sustaining, vital to find beauty in the everyday - light playing on old brickwork; unbelievably tender, pale-green shoots through winter soil; a passing child's laugh. Yes, we must snatch any pleasure we can glean from the state-mandated exercise outings, for exercise purposes only. I, for example, find myself interested in dogs for the first time in my life; I've become one of those "look at that good boy, yes, you are a very handsome boy" types, even with objectively average dogs.

Unfortunately, for other people, it's me - I'm the dog that makes their day just by being. This isn't exactly new, it's been happening since the first day I left the house with a wheelchair and a boyfriend: a spicy combination. You see, a young disabled woman on her own cuts a tragic figure, but, with a man, I become the embodiment of the heterosexual dream, a rolling billboard for love conquers all, a heart-warming scene, as complete and as perfect as a happy dog on a walk.

As lockdowns have continued, it's become more undisguised, greedier, this unauthorised cockle-warming. Maybe it's just nice to see a disabled out of the house, when so many of us haven't been able to do so since last March. But I don't think that's it.

You know what I'm talking about, that feeling of (can you admit it?) inspired pity, and you've done it perhaps to an unsuspecting kid with Down syndrome on a playground swing; perhaps to a deaf man working behind the M&S till: Awww. Amazing. I will see another couple walking towards us. I will see the woman register us, taking in his hand resting on the back of my neck (not a carer, then) and I will see her pull her man closer in a shiver of gratitude, an almost involuntary response. She'll smile at me, a humble smile for she knows her good luck, before flicking away, embarrassed. Oh, the smiles of the ableds: stretched tight, half-acknowledgement, half-apology. He gets nods of respect, too-long-held eye-contact that says, "I see you, man"; questioning smiles, smiles of wonderment. One hundred per cent of the time, it's assumed we're married, and the surprise that we're not is the surprise that he isn't stuck with me, isn't legally bound to me, has not been caught out by an innocent before-times vow to love me in sickness (this makes me never want to marry him). "Boyfriend, just?" people who I didn't ask will say because they cannot fathom someone choosing this, choosing me. I must be very, very special, I'm told (unspoken: for him to tolerate my obvious deficiencies). Sometimes they just say, "Aww". He has called after strangers in public parks, "She's actually a heinous bitch". He has met benevolent sad eyes that speak of sorrow at a life yoked to a disabled with, "Don't worry, I did it to her" (God, this makes me want to marry him). "Disabled on the streets, slut in the sheets!" Sometimes, I'll mouth, "I'm faking", with a gleeful thumbs-up and a big smile. I have to get my kicks somehow. This has happened more than once: an older person will say (inscrutable, wise, they think) in a confidential tone, "He really loves you. Trust me. He really really does", as if their ancientness confers magical powers like a fairytale crone, and not just pedestrian ableism that sees disabled bodies as being unlovable. What can I say: thank you? I am amazed, every day, that I am loved (aren't we all?) but it's depressing that you are amazed, inspired, too. •