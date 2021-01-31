| 3.4°C Dublin

TBH: Ciara O'Connor on passing stranger's interest in her relationship status

Look, I know you need to take the joy wherever you can get it. I know that now, more than ever, it is crucial, sustaining, vital to find beauty in the everyday - light playing on old brickwork; unbelievably tender, pale-green shoots through winter soil; a passing child's laugh. Yes, we must snatch any pleasure we can glean from the state-mandated exercise outings, for exercise purposes only. I, for example, find myself interested in dogs for the first time in my life; I've become one of those "look at that good boy, yes, you are a very handsome boy" types, even with objectively average dogs.

Unfortunately, for other people, it's me - I'm the dog that makes their day just by being. This isn't exactly new, it's been happening since the first day I left the house with a wheelchair and a boyfriend: a spicy combination. You see, a young disabled woman on her own cuts a tragic figure, but, with a man, I become the embodiment of the heterosexual dream, a rolling billboard for love conquers all, a heart-warming scene, as complete and as perfect as a happy dog on a walk.

As lockdowns have continued, it's become more undisguised, greedier, this unauthorised cockle-warming. Maybe it's just nice to see a disabled out of the house, when so many of us haven't been able to do so since last March. But I don't think that's it.

