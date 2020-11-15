| 10.3°C Dublin

TBH: Ciara O'Connor on how depression can trick you into not seeking help

Talk to someone. There's a lot of depression going around at the moment, and, as ever, this is the message. But as advice for depressos goes, it's up there with 'Be less sad!' or 'Fly to the moon and suckle there on the nectar of the happy moontulip'. We all know that other people should talk to someone if they're feeling low, but we each believe that we are the exception to this rule. Depression tells you that 'talk to someone' isn't for you, and it speaks in your voice, which makes it hard to argue with. No matter how much I hate myself, I still think I'm right. Here's how depression may say, 'No, not you,' whenever a poster urges, 'Talk to someone'.

1. Worse things have happened at sea.

2. Only depressed people need to talk to someone, and you can't be depressed. You're not like that, the kind of person with 'mental health'. Depression is like abortion - absolutely no stigma and support it for other people (and you'll campaign via Insta-story graphics!) but it's not for you. There's another rational reason for all the crying/sleeping/drinking/ideating you've been doing.

