TBH: Ciara O'Connor on how depression can trick you into not seeking help

Talk to someone. There's a lot of depression going around at the moment, and, as ever, this is the message. But as advice for depressos goes, it's up there with 'Be less sad!' or 'Fly to the moon and suckle there on the nectar of the happy moontulip'. We all know that other people should talk to someone if they're feeling low, but we each believe that we are the exception to this rule. Depression tells you that 'talk to someone' isn't for you, and it speaks in your voice, which makes it hard to argue with. No matter how much I hate myself, I still think I'm right. Here's how depression may say, 'No, not you,' whenever a poster urges, 'Talk to someone'.

1. Worse things have happened at sea.

2. Only depressed people need to talk to someone, and you can't be depressed. You're not like that, the kind of person with 'mental health'. Depression is like abortion - absolutely no stigma and support it for other people (and you'll campaign via Insta-story graphics!) but it's not for you. There's another rational reason for all the crying/sleeping/drinking/ideating you've been doing.

3. OK, 'Your Majesty', don't you have a roof over your head and food on your plate? What exactly do you have to be 'depressed' about? Talk to someone if you like, hun, but it's not a good look. 4. If you're this sick of yourself, imagine how other people feel. You are not worthy of talking (whinging!) to anyone. Nobody would care if you did, anyway: all your friends secretly hate you. Or if they don't, you pity them because they should - you're bad, broken, and frankly, annoying. 5. You're just not sad enough. You get out of bed, you leave the house, you usually eat regular meals - just because it all feels Sisyphean, with a constant thrum of desperate crushing misery and the desire to disappear, doesn't mean you're depressed. Everyone feels like that, it's a pandemic! 6. You're a depression wizard, an expert in your field (which is EMPTY because you've ALIENATED everyone by now) and you've been around the depression block: meds, therapies, horoscopes. Talking to people is for depression-babies; you need state-sanctioned ketamine. You were depressed before it was on buses and radio adverts and the internet, and you had to deal with it then and you'll deal with it now. When people need to talk, THEY come to YOU. This isn't even your worst ever year. This is just who you are and there's nothing new or helpful that you could possibly hear. 7. Your depression is different to other people's depression. It's so weirdly specific, your thoughts so ridiculous and horrible and dark that if you ever said them out loud you'd be committed or arrested or shunned for the rest of your natural days, condemned to a small wooden shack, a depreShed, outside of society where you couldn't infect nice, normal people with your uniquely and unprecedentedly sick mind. These are the lies we tell ourselves. But you deserve to talk, even right now as you're doing the mental gymnastics necessary to persuade yourself that you're not on my list, that you're slightly different. Of course you are. But none of us is so special, so different, so far gone that talking to the right person won't help - even if worse things have happened at sea. l