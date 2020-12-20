| 5.7°C Dublin

TBH: Ciara O'Connor on dealing with the spectre of loss at Christmas

In Central European folklore, Krampus is a goat-demon who punishes misbehaving children at Christmas. He is Santa's dark mirror, the Horned God of the Witches; fanged, with a long pointed tongue that he wraps around naughty little children. A seven-feet horror on cloven hoofs, Krampus comes with chain and bell and a bundle of birch sticks for hitting. Krampus is a Christmas figure I can understand. In fact, I know him well; this personal punisher comes to stay every year.

Once I had a Christmas where we ate warmish turkey off glassish hospital plates. It wasn't hospital turkey, it had travelled from home in repurposed polystyrene to the hospital where Mum was. There were potatoes and stuffing and the rest. I had not helped to cook it, I spent the day joylessly watching Gavin and Stacey from the beginning to the end - I didn't want to be left alone with Christmas. I didn't want to think about potatoes, stuffing, the rest, until I had to - until they were on a cold plate balanced on a patch of sheet at the bottom of her bed.

That was Krampus's first year with me; he had a ball. Seven not-Christmases later, he is different: child-like and half his former majestic size. He swats and lashes my knees, screeching like the worst toddler you've ever seen in a supermarket; it's difficult to ignore. The festive season is an exhausting low-level assault on the senses.

