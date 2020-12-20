TBH: Ciara O'Connor on dealing with the spectre of loss at Christmas

In Central European folklore, Krampus is a goat-demon who punishes misbehaving children at Christmas. He is Santa's dark mirror, the Horned God of the Witches; fanged, with a long pointed tongue that he wraps around naughty little children. A seven-feet horror on cloven hoofs, Krampus comes with chain and bell and a bundle of birch sticks for hitting. Krampus is a Christmas figure I can understand. In fact, I know him well; this personal punisher comes to stay every year.

Once I had a Christmas where we ate warmish turkey off glassish hospital plates. It wasn't hospital turkey, it had travelled from home in repurposed polystyrene to the hospital where Mum was. There were potatoes and stuffing and the rest. I had not helped to cook it, I spent the day joylessly watching Gavin and Stacey from the beginning to the end - I didn't want to be left alone with Christmas. I didn't want to think about potatoes, stuffing, the rest, until I had to - until they were on a cold plate balanced on a patch of sheet at the bottom of her bed.

That was Krampus's first year with me; he had a ball. Seven not-Christmases later, he is different: child-like and half his former majestic size. He swats and lashes my knees, screeching like the worst toddler you've ever seen in a supermarket; it's difficult to ignore. The festive season is an exhausting low-level assault on the senses.

Once I had a Christmas where Mum was home with us, brain-damaged and dying, and we pretended everything was normal, but nothing was. Dad did the shopping, a first and last; Santa brought me a teddy bear and a kitchen blowtorch. I drank red wine until I couldn't see straight. I don't remember much about that Christmas. My Krampus arrives late November, around the first time I hear Fairytale of New York in a charity shop or a cafe; he digs his little hooves into my flesh, crawling up my back. By the time the media is debating Fairytale of New York, the little bastard is well settled. He has his own bowl and blanket, though he prefers to sleep curled up on my chest, his horns centimetres from my wide-awake eyeballs. "Get off me, Krampus, for God's sake," I say as he slobbers over my shoulder. "Stop hitting me with sticks, I'm working." Krampus is worst when others are describing their lovely Christmas plans. He induces a violent red and green nausea; he's embarrassing. We avoid Christmas talk. Once I had a Christmas that was less than two months after the funeral and we ate burgers abroad, where they don't do Christmas. It didn't work. The following year, I had a Christmas where I got out of bed to inhale my two-week-old nephew, my mother's first grandchild (if a dead woman can be a grandmother). I had said I would cook dinner for eight, but instead I went into my room and cried and cried and cried until it was time to sleep. This year for, the first time, Krampus tolerated a Christmas tree; he sank his fanglets into my ankles and teethed thereon while I browsed. "Mum would have liked that one," he says. "Don't start," I say, and give him a kick; Krampus rolls away a couple of yards and sulks there while I complete the transaction. "That has nothing to do with this," I tell him. "I just want a Norwegian Spruce. You like trees." Krampus is doubtful. To satisfy him, at home I cry a bit, ostensibly over the old decorations coming out of the box. Once I had a Christmas where I wished upon wished for Christmas to stop, for an asteroid to strike and cancel everything and obliterate the chats and the dinners and the compulsory nostalgia. I had that Christmas a lot. Some years, some Christmases, are just for getting through. l