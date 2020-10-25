TBH: A Halloween full moon calls on us to unleash the power of 'sex magic'

It's spooky season! But, let's be real, it's not like any spooky season we've had before. Not least because we only heard of the concept last year. This year, plenty will feel cheated out of the adult Halloween tradition of going out and celebrating (celebrating?) dressed either like a slut or categorically not like a slut (much sluttier, tbh). Recently, obviously, we've got into decorations - and it's true to say that many children today have never known it any other way.

Perhaps it's epigenetic inherited paganism, or our weird love/hate relationship with America, but Ireland really took to Halloween. So it will feel strange this year - not least because it will be a full moon. A blue moon - there's a joke there.

Everything I know about the moon I know from Jaffa Cake ads, other people's tattoos, and your daughter's TikTok account, but this - a Halloween full moon - feels significant. This perpetually lunatic year, everything has meaning; the mundane reads as profound in a pandemic (a birthday; a glorious sunny day; a dark one) and we are more likely to see portents and signs, things than can help us make some sense of these senseless (I'm saying it) unprecedented times - magpies; a missed bus; the colour of Micheál's tie. I couldn't stop thinking about the full moon; I'd been feeling particularly protective of it anyway, ever since some hubristic Gen Z internet witches put a hex on it back in July.

A promising entry in The Witches' Datebook breathlessly related that it is, in fact, the Samhain full moon that "magical folk have been waiting for since 2001" (although 'science' on Google says the last one was actually Halloween 1944 - it's hard to know who to trust). "Taurus resonates with the themes of resources, pleasure, beauty, earthly delights, hedonism, and the sensual aspect of sex." Earthly delights! Sensual aspects! It continued: "Sex magic is a powerful way to channel both the full moon in Taurus and the Sun in Scorpio." Sex magic: not what happens when he rolls off after five minutes of earnest jackhammering and says, "Did you finish?" According to contemporary oracle Teen Vogue and an article titled, 'How to use sex magic to manifest your best self', orgasms might be the ultimate magical force. It reminds readers that "using magic on others is a dangerous game" and went on, "the kind of sex we're trying to make magical here is the kind you have with yourself! The best way... is to try manifesting your own personal goals - like healing your heart, getting a raise, or promotion at work". Obviously this is problematic, because all the things that would make my life better (goals?) are total boner-killers, and I cannot imagine integrating my desire to become proficient in Excel into the bedroom. In the past, thieves and bad sorts refused to work nights when the 'tattler' in the sky might give them away. The Datebook's incantation: help me experience wild joy in my body and accept pleasure, enjoyment, and abundance as my birthright. I can't find anything online to corroborate this horny astrological interpretation - but then Mystic Meg never needed corroboration, and wild joy sounds lovely. ​ And it seems to make some cosmic sense: a pandemic locks us up for the sluttiest night of the year, but really it's the moon saying: you have to slut yourself before you can slut somebody else; sex magic is your patriotic duty. I think that's kind of beautiful. Because the only other interpretation for a second full moon in a single pandemic month, one falling on All Hallow's Eve, is the literal end of days.