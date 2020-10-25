| 8°C Dublin

TBH: A Halloween full moon calls on us to unleash the power of 'sex magic'

It's spooky season! But, let's be real, it's not like any spooky season we've had before. Not least because we only heard of the concept last year. This year, plenty will feel cheated out of the adult Halloween tradition of going out and celebrating (celebrating?) dressed either like a slut or categorically not like a slut (much sluttier, tbh). Recently, obviously, we've got into decorations - and it's true to say that many children today have never known it any other way.

Perhaps it's epigenetic inherited paganism, or our weird love/hate relationship with America, but Ireland really took to Halloween. So it will feel strange this year - not least because it will be a full moon. A blue moon - there's a joke there.

Everything I know about the moon I know from Jaffa Cake ads, other people's tattoos, and your daughter's TikTok account, but this - a Halloween full moon - feels significant. This perpetually lunatic year, everything has meaning; the mundane reads as profound in a pandemic (a birthday; a glorious sunny day; a dark one) and we are more likely to see portents and signs, things than can help us make some sense of these senseless (I'm saying it) unprecedented times - magpies; a missed bus; the colour of Micheál's tie. I couldn't stop thinking about the full moon; I'd been feeling particularly protective of it anyway, ever since some hubristic Gen Z internet witches put a hex on it back in July.