Tanya Sweeney: We grew up addicted to their glossy TV shows and lavish lifestyles, but for my generation, America now looks like the poor cousin

Orange county: more people voted for Trump this time than in 2016

REUTERS

Tanya Sweeney

When I was seven, I got wind of a rather impressive claim: that my grandfather had once been to America, for three weeks.

“America!” I exclaimed. The land of Mickey Mouse, basketball, yellow taxis and skyscrapers. It wasn’t quite a claim to fame, and he’d only been to Oklahoma, but still. My granddad went way, way up in my estimation. This was several years before trips to the US for the likes of us became a thing, so it was like he’d been to the moon. Fast forward twenty years later, I went to meet some American friends up at the airport. We clambered into the taxi back towards town. On hearing my friends’ accents, the taxi driver enthusiastically struck up a familiar comedy routine. It dawned on me that this was something reserved specifically for passengers with a certain accent (not my Blanchardstown one, put it that way). He knew the Americans were expecting chatty warmth, a bit of naughtiness and a quick wit, and this driver wasn’t about to let the side down.
