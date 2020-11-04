Tanya Sweeney: We grew up addicted to their glossy TV shows and lavish lifestyles, but for my generation, America now looks like the poor cousin

When I was seven, I got wind of a rather impressive claim: that my grandfather had once been to America, for three weeks.

“America!” I exclaimed. The land of Mickey Mouse, basketball, yellow taxis and skyscrapers. It wasn’t quite a claim to fame, and he’d only been to Oklahoma, but still. My granddad went way, way up in my estimation. This was several years before trips to the US for the likes of us became a thing, so it was like he’d been to the moon.

Fast forward twenty years later, I went to meet some American friends up at the airport. We clambered into the taxi back towards town. On hearing my friends’ accents, the taxi driver enthusiastically struck up a familiar comedy routine. It dawned on me that this was something reserved specifically for passengers with a certain accent (not my Blanchardstown one, put it that way). He knew the Americans were expecting chatty warmth, a bit of naughtiness and a quick wit, and this driver wasn’t about to let the side down.

As a nation, the relationship between Irish and America has always been… complicated. We used the word ‘Yank’ partly as a snidey perjorative, but really, there has been no doubting our slobbering, wet-eyed deference to the American way of life. We would lap up the visual ambrosia of American TV shows. We’d watch with equal parts envy and slack-jawed awe as they drove huge cars, walked into expansive living rooms, opened massive fridges and casually supped from super-sized cartons of orange juice.

Life in America looked absolutely glorious. It was the easy, unapologetic way that they wore their prosperity and good fortune, I suspect, that really got us. Even the self-proclaimed ‘white trash’ shows, like

or

, had houses bigger than any house we’d ever been in. Everything about America, from its music to its architecture, was confident and casually self-assured. We even loved the Hershey’s chocolate, which in truth tastes like something the dog sicked up. It was a symbol of a free and easy way of life, so we gladly gobbled it down.

American tourists would start to trickle into Ireland each spring and summer, immediately recognisable by their shiny jackets and healthy, bronzed skin. Of course, we turned our noses up at their shouty ebullience and over-enthusiasm, and their mispronunciation of Donegal or Connemara. Once they told us how much they loved ‘Aye-ure-land’ though, we purred along like cats, flattered to our boots.

There is still evidence that we are in thrall to the American way of life. The queues at Krispy Kreme or Victoria’s Secret store openings, or In-N-Out pop-up shops, are testament enough to that.

But America is not the glittering, exotic fun park that it once was; not for us Irish people anyway. The Irish have moved up in the world. We are no longer ‘immigrants’, but ‘ex-pats’. The US green card ‘lottery’ is not the promised land passport we once thought of it as. We are no longer the proverbial poor cousins to America. I’m not sure that what we once had towards America could be described as an inferiority complex, but we certainly don’t look to our American brethren with the same covetousness.

There were several reasons not to vote for Donald Trump in this week’s election; certainly, far, far too many to list here. Yet the truth remains: millions and millions of Americans were willing to overlook the division, the hatred, the misogyny, the very real gobbledegook, the showboating, the monstrous ego and feral childishness — all in the name of financial security or prosperity. With Trump playing the economy card, more people voted for Trump in this election than they did four years ago. It says a lot of different things about the electorate; the most depressingly pertinent of which is that poverty and financial uncertainty are clearly very real fears for millions of Americans.

I never thought I’d see a moment where I would look at America and feel a sort of sympathy for the country. That America might now become our poor cousins is perhaps the saddest and strangest thing of all.

It’s not always about you, Kanye

In creating a hologram of his wife’s late father for her birthday, Kanye West managed to get Robert Kardashian to say an awful lot of very flattering things about him. Among the compliments that Robert Kardashian’s likeness ‘lavished’ on the rapper was that he is the ‘most, most, most, most, genius man in the world’. If the Kardashians were unhappy about Kanye putting words into their husband or father’s virtual mouth, they haven’t said so.

Kanye West has managed to make the 2020 US Presidential election about himself

Kanye West has managed to make the 2020 US Presidential election about himself

And now, in slightly less outlandish news from the Kardashian-West compound, Kanye has managed to make the 2020 US Presidential election about himself. According to a tweet, the rapper voted for the very first time in his life in an election, and for someone he truly trusts – himself. While conceding defeat after securing just 0.3 per cent of the popular vote, he has assured the some 57,000 souls that did vote for him that he will very much be back on the 2024 ballot; bigger, badder and better than ever. Kanye has always been enthusiastic about putting himself at the centre of any important conversation or moment – just ask Taylor Swift – but the question must be asked. Did this habit get even worse when he joined the family for whom making it All About Them is just another day at the office? Rampant egoism runs through the Kardashians like writing through Brighton rock, so it’s safe to say he probably learned this particular tic from the best. In any case, the eventual winner of this election should hold onto his microphone. Tightly.

Back off with the PDAs, Brooklyn

Another day, another instance of young Brooklyn Beckham packing on the steamy snogs on Instagram with his fiancée, Nicola Peltz. The son of David and Victoria is ever so keen to share such intimate photos of his on-camera shifting sessions with 12.3 million of his nearest and dearest.

A word in your shell-likes, kids: marriage is long. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Stop carrying on like you’re trying to break the land speed for passionate PDAs, or you’ll have nothing left in the tank by the time you reach 30.