| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Tanya Sweeney: Sinead Desmond is right – women should insist on equal pay

Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney during their days at TV3. Photo: Brian McEvoy Expand

Close

Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney during their days at TV3. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney during their days at TV3. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Sinead Desmond and Mark Cagney during their days at TV3. Photo: Brian McEvoy

Tanya Sweeney

A few years ago, I found myself on a press junket with then-TV3 presenter Sinead Desmond. Where most of us journalists were happy to relax, drink in the local sights at leisure and soak up the local wineries even more enthusiastically, Desmond was a professional powerhouse.

While we nursed hangovers or faffed about on Facebook, Desmond was awake hours before anyone to get a morning run out of the way. She socialised sensibly in the evenings, keeping one eye on the job at hand at all times. She worked harder than anyone on the trip, getting her on-camera takes just right.

On her downtime, she was informed and engaging company; sharper than most of us, at any rate. The broadcaster is lucky to have her, I thought. No doubt TV3 thought so too, which is why their decision to pay her less than her Ireland AM co-presenter, and then not hold on to her when she decided to resign, is a total mystery.

Privacy