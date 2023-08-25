Tanya Sweeney: Paul Mescal made GAA shorts and gold chains cool again — I really hope he doesn’t do the same for smoking

You’re not likely to find as cool a pairing as Paul Mescal and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who were photographed mid-interval outside the Almeida Theatre in London earlier this month. The pair were photographed grabbing a quick smoke, which seemed striking for a number of reasons. Firstly, I was under the impression that younger people like 27-year-old Mescal had sworn off ciggies? In March, Bloomberg magazine reported that the decline in smoking/drinking and the rise in more abstemious living had amounted to a £14bn loss in ‘sin tax’ for the UK. Elsewhere, GlobalData’s 2021 consumer survey reveals that 64pc of Generation Z (aged between nine and 24) have never smoked.