Tanya Sweeney: Could the end of ‘Kimye’ spark a vital conversation on mental health?

Kim and Kanye could be headed for divorce. Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok Expand

Tanya Sweeney

He is, according to the hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr at least, the most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world.

But Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could very well be headed for the divorce courts, according to widespread reports.

After more than eight years together and four children later, Kim and Kanye are poised to go their separate ways. The former has reportedly engaged the services of Laura Wasser, a lawyer with serious form when it comes to celebrity splits (Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds and Heidi Klum are said to be former clients).

