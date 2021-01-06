Tanya Sweeney: Could the end of ‘Kimye’ spark a vital conversation on mental health?

He is, according to the hologram of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr at least, the most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world.

But Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could very well be headed for the divorce courts, according to widespread reports.

After more than eight years together and four children later, Kim and Kanye are poised to go their separate ways. The former has reportedly engaged the services of Laura Wasser, a lawyer with serious form when it comes to celebrity splits (Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds and Heidi Klum are said to be former clients).

After Kimye’s many grandiose and overblown displays of togetherness down the years, some have reacted to the news with a strange sort of glee and schadenfreude. There is something about two famous, beautiful people in love that elicits a unique scepticism among the public; why can’t anyone in the vacuous, career-obsessed Kardashian family keep a marriage together? And it’s true — the more bombastic and demonstrative your PDAs during marriage, the more a break-up will come as a surprise.

Holograms, Insta tributes and Valentine’s surprises featuring Kenny G will not inure you from the slings and arrows of marital hardship. Yet scratch the surface and there’s more to this break-up than a simple case of an A-lister simply cutting loose. What’s more, the end of Kimye could mean the start of a meaningful conversation about the vagaries of mental health challenges and the personal toll it too often takes.

It’s almost churlish to note that the writing may have been on the wall for months, yet perhaps we should be giving Kim Kardashian more credit than she is getting.

In July, Kanye launched himself into the 2020 US presidential race. With guidance from Elon Musk, West ran under a new banner, The Birthday Party, and planned to revolutionise the political system from the inside out.

During his speeches and rallies, Kanye said outrageous, outlandish things. It was, in some ways, par for the course, yet a picture emerged of a man clearly struggling with his mental health.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder,” Kim wrote on Instagram at the time. “Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves has to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

It has been previously reported that West has refused to take medication for his disorder; any person who has been in this position will surely know how impossible a situation this is for any spouse. Untreated mental health illness not only wreaks havoc on the person experiencing it, but the impact on loved ones is a conversation we also need to bring out into the open.

Having a history of mental illness or a bipolar diagnosis does not mean you can’t enjoy a full, happy marriage or raise a loving, happy family. And for many with experience of the condition, this ‘loving someone with bipolar is too difficult’ narrative is likely unhelpful.

Yet like a beautiful, cosmetically-altered Trojan horse, the Kardashians have brought some of the most difficult, mysterious and stigmatised conversations out into the open. Transgenderism, racism, money, infidelity, fertility, body issues. Perhaps now it’s time for another difficult, complex conversation.

Silent victims of the pandemic

We have been told time and time again that we will only know the full cost of the fallout of Covid-19 and lockdown in time to come.

Yet from domestic violence and loneliness, we are already building a worrying picture of the silent victims of the pandemic. This week, renowned architect Hugh Wallace noted that, after eight years of sobriety, he had a relapse during lockdown and drank two glasses of wine.

“It’s one of those things that creeps up on you. I had the odd Tuesday where I just got overwhelmed by Covid. You are sort of concerned, but you’re not quite sure what you’re concerned about and drink is certainly there on your mind.

“It is insidious,” he added. “The next thing that would have happened was the thought that ‘I deserve this’. It’s the little man on the shoulder saying ‘go on’ when you’re stressed. I’m not being glib about it, that’s just the way it is.”

It’s an astute, open and articulate revelation that’s to be applauded, highlighting as it does how difficult the pandemic has been for anyone with dependency issues. The awfulness of the situation has normalised drinking. While alcohol will see many through, it’s clearly something others need to re-evaluate (700-plus calls were made to Childline on Christmas Day — many of them, reportedly, linked to alcohol consumption in the home).

Wallace’s honesty only proves that this is something we don’t acknowledge nearly as much as we should.

Open to taking on Serena?

This week’s ‘put your money where your mouth is’ award goes to Madrid Open Tournament Director Ion Tiriac, who has called for the retirement of Serena Williams, who is a grand-slam champion 23 times over.

“At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago,” said Tiriac. “If she had a little decency, she would retire.” It’s not the first time a man has diminished Williams in such a way. John McEnroe once said: “If she played the men’s circuit, she’d be like 700 in the world.”

If either man wants to prove their point in a match, sign me up for a courtside seat.