| 15.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stormont owes mother and baby home survivors swift action

Máiría Cahill

Parliament Buildings at Stormont Expand

Close

Parliament Buildings at Stormont

Parliament Buildings at Stormont

Parliament Buildings at Stormont

In October 1930, on the Ormeau Road in Belfast, a young Protestant woman gave birth to a baby girl, whom she named Barbara, in a home for unmarried mothers.

She was unable to keep her, and the child was subsequently fostered on a number of occasions. Along the way, Barbara’s name became Theresa, and she was baptised a Catholic. She never met her birth mother, but idolised the woman, Nellie, who raised her.

I am the granddaughter of that baby. Writing that is strange though I have always known this fact; my grandmother Tess never hid it.

Most Watched

Privacy