Stormont owes mother and baby home survivors swift action

In October 1930, on the Ormeau Road in Belfast, a young Protestant woman gave birth to a baby girl, whom she named Barbara, in a home for unmarried mothers.

She was unable to keep her, and the child was subsequently fostered on a number of occasions. Along the way, Barbara’s name became Theresa, and she was baptised a Catholic. She never met her birth mother, but idolised the woman, Nellie, who raised her.

I am the granddaughter of that baby. Writing that is strange though I have always known this fact; my grandmother Tess never hid it.

And so her history, and that of the homes, laundries and workhouses is mine and my family’s also, and it was only after she died that one of us sought and found some of our

relations. Her foster mother was wonderful to her, her childhood was happy, and she was content with that. Others, sadly, had their truth denied to them, and less fortunate upbringings.

Approximately 11,000 women had to run the gauntlet of shame and secrecy between 1920 and the 1990s, when the last institution in Northern Ireland closed.

“Prior to and after the birth of their babies, girls and women endured condemnation while in the institutions that imposed... societal ostracism,” states the recently published Mahon/O’Rourke/Scraton report into mother and baby institutions, Magdalene laundries and workhouses in Northern Ireland, tasked by the NI Executive to make recommendations post-publication of a previous report into the scale of the issue by Queens and Ulster universities.

The report is groundbreaking: taking its lead from survivors, from those who gave birth in the homes, to those adopted from them, in many cases forcibly so, to “co-design” what is required for future action. The collective cautious welcome to it is in stark contrast to last year’s furore over the controversial Murphy report commissioned by Dáil Éireann.

The Irish Government has announced €4.5m for an “action plan” as a response to that report — the costs of any NI redress scheme, further independent investigation, legislation to allow access to records, and any public inquiry, will be considerably higher. Stormont has not yet explained where this money will come from.

What price, truth, though? The report quotes a survivor: “I want the church and State to explain to me why they stole my life, I want them to explain how they saw themselves best placed to determine that my unmarried mother was unsuitable to raise me.”

In order to get to that point, some mechanism has to be found to allow those to whom heartache has been caused to air it safely; and robust scrutiny undertaken of those responsible; and to hold religious orders and state agencies accountable. It is also imperative that societal introspection occurs to understand why these practices continued for seven decades and why it has taken so long to get to the point where it appears action may finally be taken by the Folks on the Hill.

Curiously, even when a section of our society was bombing and shooting, and some could tolerate — or support — that, we never lost our moral outrage when it came to sex before marriage and what to do with resultant pregnancies. We labelled those children “illegitimates”, and “othered” their mothers.

There was little mention of men who had sex with women, (in some cases forcibly using them as receptacles for semen), impregnated them, then shirked their own responsibilities. There still isn’t.

Last week, in the Assembly, MLA Clare Bailey described her experience of working in Marie Stopes, while bringing forward her bill on safe access zones for abortion services. “During my time there, I was spat at and assaulted, I had holy water splashed on me and I was verbally abused. I saw one young woman who was so distressed that she ran into four lanes of oncoming traffic to try and escape the protestors,” she said.

While everybody is entitled to their opinions on abortion, “every woman of childbearing age” is targeted by these protests, some of whom are simply seeking family planning advice.

We may not have yet lost our judgmental attitudes, still, society has come a long way from actually putting our women out of sight. People of all religions placed women in these institutions, literally locking familial secrets away, deferring to societal moral codes — and religious orders who in some cases physically, sexually and mentally abused those placed in their care.

These allegations occur repeatedly in the testimonies of residents who have spoken over years, and the PSNI have announced the commencement of a criminal investigation. Amnesty International have called for this inquiry to be widened, to examine other issues such as illegal adoptions.

Claire McKeegan, the solicitor acting for one of the victims’ groups involved, speaking on radio last week said: “This report cannot sit on any Minister’s shelf and gather dust: it has got to be actioned urgently... to ensure that these people who have been harmed by our institutions can have some element of truth and justice — and don’t they deserve it?”

They do, and it would be a crying shame if our present political machinations took precedence over establishing what is needed urgently to preserve the process of extracting testimonies. Survivors are not getting any younger, and Stormont owes them swift action.

It is an uncomfortable truth that we once tolerated heavily pregnant women scrubbing floors, or steaming stains from soiled sheets. A public inquiry with compellability powers will allow us to air our collective dirty laundry, officially record the hurt, and provide accountability. The report itself states: “It is clear that numerous, widespread abuses occurred in the past and persist, not least in their long-term impact.”

Like it or not, this is our history; and in the words of one quoted survivor: "It is time for truth, and I welcome it.”

Let’s hear it, and then ensure that our society never treats another woman with a crisis pregnancy with anything other than compassion, again.