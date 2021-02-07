| 4.3°C Dublin

Stefanie Pressnier: We have all found ourselves contending with the Hedgehog's Dilemma

Stefanie Preissner. Photo by Kip Carroll

Stefanie Preissner. Photo by Kip Carroll

I've been doing 100 days of walking for nearly 40 days now and I'm getting great pleasure in the fact that I'm nearly half-way there. At the start, the 100-day goal was just far off enough to be achievable, and it really helped me to take on 2021 in a way that felt productive but accessible. One hundred days is about as far-sighted and 'long term' as I could handle.

There's so much happening in the short term. The day-to-day can seem so overwhelming when every surface, person, and interaction demands caution, attention and reaction. It can be hard to remember that the world and all its beautiful possibilities will exist beyond this period we're in. I want to be ready for the next normal. How can I spend this time making sure I'm not totally depleted when freedom finally arrives?

I'm seeing this lockdown as a kind of hibernation. Like a hedgehog, I'm putting myself into a state of decreased exertion (except my little daily walk), to conserve my energy and help me survive and thrive for what's next.

It's still January, believe or not. I've always felt like January is the longest month of the year but in 2021, I feel it more than ever. Time moves differently at the start of the year, almost as though we're on that upwards part of a roller coaster. It's slow, suspense is high, you're not sure if you're going to make it or what's in store for the rest of the wild ride. It's not a feeling I enjoy. The unknown, that suspense, gives me a pain in my stomach.

