Stefanie Pressnier: We have all found ourselves contending with the Hedgehog's Dilemma

I've been doing 100 days of walking for nearly 40 days now and I'm getting great pleasure in the fact that I'm nearly half-way there. At the start, the 100-day goal was just far off enough to be achievable, and it really helped me to take on 2021 in a way that felt productive but accessible. One hundred days is about as far-sighted and 'long term' as I could handle.

There's so much happening in the short term. The day-to-day can seem so overwhelming when every surface, person, and interaction demands caution, attention and reaction. It can be hard to remember that the world and all its beautiful possibilities will exist beyond this period we're in. I want to be ready for the next normal. How can I spend this time making sure I'm not totally depleted when freedom finally arrives?

I'm seeing this lockdown as a kind of hibernation. Like a hedgehog, I'm putting myself into a state of decreased exertion (except my little daily walk), to conserve my energy and help me survive and thrive for what's next.

The recent restrictions have actually made us more like hedgehogs than we may have realised. I know, I know, you think I've lost my mind talking about hedgehogs, but indulge me for just a minute.

Hedgehogs hibernate to survive the winter; if they don't hibernate, they die. To survive the hibernation, they need to stay warm, so they all go together to a nest in a hibernaculum. They all have the common goal to get warm, they all have the mutual desire to survive the winter - but hedgehogs are covered in prickly spikes so, if they get too close, they hurt each other. The little creatures face a dilemma that most of us, having survived the pandemic this far, can relate to. We all know that we have a human need for social interaction, but if we get too close to each other, we run the risk of getting sick.

Through years of evolution, hedgehogs have been able to find an optimum distance where they can retain some heat but not get hurt. They basically sacrifice warmth for safety.

I can't take credit for drawing the parallel between this trait in hedgehogs and human behaviour. Long before I was born, Sigmund Freud popularised the theory of The Hedgehog's Dilemma. He used the theory to explain a common issue that humans face.

Freud cautions that, even if there is a mutual desire for a close reciprocal relationship, out of self-preservation and also respect for the other person, two humans should not get too close, because of the inevitable pain that comes with human interaction. Close is good, too close is bad. Do I sound like I'm a member of Nphet yet?

The problem now is that humans haven't evolved to put safety before warmth and comfort. We are new to this, and it's hard to adjust quickly to something so alien. We're not hedgehogs, and this is not winter. It's been going on much longer than one season and many people have been in isolation for so long that they've become very cold and need some warmth to keep going.

As I curl up with yet another cup of tea, I'm focusing on how I can use this hibernation to imagine the freedom of the future. The dull and repetitive pressures of life are so good at wearing us down, but I know there is a wild, careless abandon ahead, and I want to prepare for it.

It can feel silly to let my imagination roam into the future when the realities of the present seem so restrictive. Hardship, isolation and scarcity can get in on me, but I'm trying to see it like a game. I don't have to be practical about it; I don't need a neat and legible plan.

I can't wait to share food with people again; to get two flavours of ice cream with a pal and 'swap'. I'm going to get onto a crowded Luas and just breathe it in. I want to always take a small second when I hug someone to really hug them, to store up the moments of connection I get and really appreciate them. I'm going to pick up things that strangers drop and hand them back without feeling like I'm handing someone a bomb. I'm going to thank every nurse and doctor I ever meet for the rest of my life for what they've done.

And when this is over, on days when I feel like retreating into myself and shutting out the world, I'll remember that it's always safer to have a little bit of warmth close by. Just not too close. l