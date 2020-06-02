Stefanie Preissner: When love turns to hate

Is it just me or does anyone else get obsessed with something, overdo it, and then go off it completely?

Someone from my past came back into my life recently, and brought with them a packet of Party Rings. You know the sweet, round biscuits with the vibrant coloured icing that somehow always ended up in the bags you got sent home with after your friends' birthday parties? Yeah, them. They're a delicious treat, but abandoned at the bottom of a tiny plastic bag, soft and cold from air exposure, Party Rings, I found, were always more for the adults than the children.

I haven't seen or heard of a Party Ring in decades, but my old friend reminded me that the last time we hung out I ate an entire packet of them while walking around Cork city after the cinema one day.

It absolutely sounds like something I would do. I go through intense phases of liking things and because I struggle with moderation, I over-consume until I'm almost allergic.

Does this happen to anyone else? I'm convinced the reason I can no longer eat yoghurt is because there was a time when it was the staple basis of my diet, and my body has developed an allergy as the only way to protect itself from me.

Once I ate so many Iced Caramels with my Nana that I got mouth ulcers and wore away the taste buds on my tongue. Another time, I rang the doctor because I had eaten so much beetroot that I had all the visible symptoms of kidney stones.

It's not just food, though.

I can get ferociously obsessed with anything. People, music, TV shows, hobbies, clothes... anything. After reading about some successful tech guru, or inspiring but tormented artist, I might decide to only wear black, in homage. I'd get rid of my coloured clothes, wear black for a fortnight, get sick of the sameness and buy something garish or tie-dyed.

The pattern always plays out the same way: I find something I love, I get so much joy from it that I keep going back for more until I inevitably reach a tipping point and my love turns to equally intense hatred.

My intense approach to things became clear when everyone started to work from home back in March. I decided to wear the same three outfits on rotation and then, when the world opened up, dispose of the clothing and never look at it again. The Boy Housemate chose to continue suited and booted each day, as though nothing had changed.

Similarly, I listened to the same music album every day while walking during the lockdown. If I ever hear a single note of Dermot Kennedy's Without Fear again I'll do something drastic. It served its purpose wonderfully - it got me through - but I never want to hear a single beat of it again.

I'm sure I said the same about Party Rings at one point, but I actually quite enjoyed the nostalgia I felt when I took one from my friend out of politeness the other day.

As it stands, I'm currently obsessed with a new fruity cracker I found in the supermarket. It's my go-to snack and, outside of my meals, I haven't eaten anything but Ryvita Fruit Crunch in about a month.

I know it would make more sense to space out the things I love, so the joy I get from them wouldn't become so intense that it has to implode like a dying star. If I only ate Ryvita once a week I could get months, if not years, of satisfaction - but that's not how I roll.

I love intensely and specifically. Moderation has no place in the lexicon of my passions. Less so as an adult, but when I was younger I would have these intense but short-lived friendships with new people - best friends in January but strangers by Valentine's Day. The speed with which I could go off people made it particularly hard for the adults in my life to keep track of my friend group.

"How's Shelly? Last time I saw you ye were planning to get matching tattoos?"

"Who's Shelly?"

It's actually very unhealthy now that I look at it objectively.

The Boy Housemate came out of the lockdown with his entire wardrobe intact and no burning fury inside when he looked at any of his clothes. I, on the other hand, am like an ex-con looking at the prison uniform they had to wear while incarcerated.

The bag of clothes is sitting, waiting to be given to charity where someone else might find some second-hand appreciation, but for me, I just sit, scowling at the bag, surrounded by Ryvita crumbs.