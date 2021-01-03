Stefanie Preissner: Waking up in 2021 is the same as waking up in December 2020. Real change doesn't happen overnight - but slow progress doesn't mean no progress

I spent New Year's Eve 1999 panicking in the corner of a function room in Galway. My eyes were glued to the clock. It counted down the minutes and seconds to midnight. It was a big billboard clock, the kind that usually keeps score in a youth-centre basketball match. I wondered whether it would protest and explode at being forced into the 21st Century like conspiracy theorists had promised.

I was 13, naïve and fully convinced that the world was going to end in 45, 44, 43 seconds. I couldn't understand why all the adults were delighted to be stumbling into an apocalypse wearing a paper hat and smelling of gin.

Three, two, one... and the room erupted in a violently off-key rendition of Auld Lang Syne, with a party full of strangers standing in a circle shaking their crossed hands out of time with the music. I checked my Baby-G digital watch - it hadn't missed a beat. It had moved seamlessly into the year 2000. Apart from the blood-alcohol level of the people in the room, there was nothing different. That year, I was dreading change. This year, I prayed for it.

I woke early on of the eve of 2021. I opened up Twitter. It's just noise and cynicism and rage. It made me feel sick and enticed to me to join in. But then my stomach rumbled and I was distracted from the outrage du jour.

I closed the app and leaned my head again the cold smoothness of my Ikea bed. I missed Ikea and walking close to people in one direction. Maybe I'll go there in 2021. I googled whether Ikea was open on New Year's Day - 2021 was full of promise.

What is it about the first day of a month, or a year, that makes us feel like this next phase is going to be wildly different? Whenever I come to the end of one cycle - be it a calendar year, a birthday year, or just the end of a packet of biscuits - I always think that massive change is ahead. Sometimes, when I'm in a rut or I'm desperate for things to change I get really into eclipses, full moons, new moons. I read star signs and anything I can find for reassurance that something better is coming.

After the year we have had, it's not surprising that some of us went to sleep on New Year's Eve desperate for a new beginning. There was no carefree jovial singing as the clock struck midnight. Things felt heightened, strange and unpredictable. It reminded me of NYE 1999; people were strangely exhilarated with fear, hope and possibility.

I actually called it a year before midnight and went to bed. I fell asleep around 11pm, after reflecting a little on how this year has changed me, and all of us. Sure, there are ways that I coped that might not have been the healthiest, but we have to give ourselves credit for the way we have adapted in order to survive.

I'm always uncomfortable with change. Such significant changes like burying my social life, moving my career to my kitchen table and establishing physical boundaries with people I love, have taken a toll. All change carries a hint of loss and I'd be lying if I said I didn't end 2020 with a wet patch on my pillow thinking back on how tough the year was.

I prayed, as I sometimes do, to wake up in the 'old normal'.

I imagined myself in some kind of Parent Trap movie or 13 Going On 30, where something magic and unexplained happens overnight and I wake up in an entirely new paradigm. Some little innocent part of me really believed I'd wake up in 2021 and be able to shake hands with strangers.

Obviously, it never happens and it didn't this year. Waking up in 2021 is precisely the same as waking up in December 2020. I still can't leave my house without remembering my mask, I still have to be hyper-vigilant about what two metres looks like. Real change doesn't usually happen overnight. It's slow, even sub-perceptible, like plants growing or the hour hand on the clock moving. You never see it happen but somehow it keeps changing.

I manage my disappointment by remembering that the hour hand is always moving, even if I can't see it. Slow progress doesn't mean no progress. By the end of January 1, 2021, more people had been vaccinated, more steps had been taken and, even if unnoticeable to me, we were somehow closer to getting back to the lives, people and Swedish storage solutions that we miss.

It will be a happy new year, if I focus on progress, not perfection. l