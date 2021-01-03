| -1.2°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: Waking up in 2021 is the same as waking up in December 2020. Real change doesn't happen overnight - but slow progress doesn't mean no progress

I spent New Year's Eve 1999 panicking in the corner of a function room in Galway. My eyes were glued to the clock. It counted down the minutes and seconds to midnight. It was a big billboard clock, the kind that usually keeps score in a youth-centre basketball match. I wondered whether it would protest and explode at being forced into the 21st Century like conspiracy theorists had promised.

I was 13, naïve and fully convinced that the world was going to end in 45, 44, 43 seconds. I couldn't understand why all the adults were delighted to be stumbling into an apocalypse wearing a paper hat and smelling of gin.

Three, two, one... and the room erupted in a violently off-key rendition of Auld Lang Syne, with a party full of strangers standing in a circle shaking their crossed hands out of time with the music. I checked my Baby-G digital watch - it hadn't missed a beat. It had moved seamlessly into the year 2000. Apart from the blood-alcohol level of the people in the room, there was nothing different. That year, I was dreading change. This year, I prayed for it.

