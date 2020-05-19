| 11.5°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: the pain of packing up a life

Is it just me, or has anyone else ever undertaken the mammoth task of emptying a house? Actually, my family did the majority of the heavy lifting before I got involved - I'm just like the architect who arrives after the labourers have left and takes credit for the work.

There are towers of packing boxes in the building that my Nana called home. It's just a building now, vacant, still, and heavy with coldness. A ray of sunlight spews in from the upstairs bathroom and throws itself like a guillotine down into the hall. The dust dances in its luminescence and, for a moment, the movement makes me forget that nothing else stirs in this house.

There are piles everywhere.