| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stefanie Preissner: The medication sat in a drawer for eight weeks. I thought knowing it was there would be placebo enough for my mental health to get better. It wasn't

Stefanie Preissner. Photo by Kip Carroll Expand

Close

Stefanie Preissner. Photo by Kip Carroll

Stefanie Preissner. Photo by Kip Carroll

Stefanie Preissner. Photo by Kip Carroll

Stefanie Preissner Twitter

It's still January, believe or not. I've always felt like January is the longest month of the year but in 2021, I feel it more than ever. Time moves differently at the start of the year, almost as though we're on that upwards part of a roller coaster. It's slow, suspense is high, you're not sure if you're going to make it or what's in store for the rest of the wild ride. It's not a feeling I enjoy. The unknown, that suspense, gives me a pain in my stomach.

When I was a kid, I was never able to play hide and seek. The idea of hiding and waiting for someone to catch me made me so uneasy that, as soon as I heard the seeker finishing counting to 10, I would jump out and shout, "I'm here, behind this wheelie bin, I give up". It's no wonder kids never wanted me to play with them.

We're nearly through the first 12th of the year, and if you've made it this far with your emotions intact, well done. The muscle and money behind people trying to make you feel January guilt is ferocious. Surviving is an achievement. However, I've noticed a trend in the mental-health rhetoric in the last few weeks that needs consideration.

Most Watched

Privacy