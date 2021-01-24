Stefanie Preissner: The medication sat in a drawer for eight weeks. I thought knowing it was there would be placebo enough for my mental health to get better. It wasn't

It's still January, believe or not. I've always felt like January is the longest month of the year but in 2021, I feel it more than ever. Time moves differently at the start of the year, almost as though we're on that upwards part of a roller coaster. It's slow, suspense is high, you're not sure if you're going to make it or what's in store for the rest of the wild ride. It's not a feeling I enjoy. The unknown, that suspense, gives me a pain in my stomach.

When I was a kid, I was never able to play hide and seek. The idea of hiding and waiting for someone to catch me made me so uneasy that, as soon as I heard the seeker finishing counting to 10, I would jump out and shout, "I'm here, behind this wheelie bin, I give up". It's no wonder kids never wanted me to play with them.

We're nearly through the first 12th of the year, and if you've made it this far with your emotions intact, well done. The muscle and money behind people trying to make you feel January guilt is ferocious. Surviving is an achievement. However, I've noticed a trend in the mental-health rhetoric in the last few weeks that needs consideration.

The stigma around mental-health struggles has come a long way, for sure, but seeing some of the discussions around it, I reckon there's still a way to go.

You can tell people feel more comfortable doing things 'to protect their mental health', which is absolutely brilliant. People are going for walks, switching off their emails at 5pm, moderating their social media and news intake and just being more intentional with the decisions they make. For the vast majority of people, self-care choices like exercising, eating right and removing toxic influences from your life will be a game changer.

There is a another cohort of you out there who I want to speak to. I see you, I know you. I actually am you. There's a group of us who, despite our best efforts, need a little bit more help, and for us, I think there's still a little bit of stigma clinging on. I see people who hike, or go to a spa, or get a massage to manage their mental health. I'm not denying that those things help. But for me and for some others, those things alone are not enough.

The list of tasks I need to do to mind my mind is a chaotic one. Exercising is at the top. It's swiftly followed by 'be brave enough to have difficult conversations'; 'go to bed early'; 'don't betray yourself to make other people like you'; 'loosen your grip on attachments'; 'eat green things'; 'feel your feelings'; 'ask for help'; 'don't get annoyed if you mess up, just learn something from it'; 'make an appointment with your therapist', and 'actually go to your therapy appointment'.

The first time I had to take medication for my mental health, it sat in a drawer for eight weeks before I actually started the course. I thought just knowing it was there would be placebo enough for me to get better. Wouldn't it be great if that's how medicine worked? Well, it doesn't. For those eight weeks, I dragged myself around, went for walks, talked to people, and did everything Google recommended.

I tackled my depression like it was some sort of jigsaw I could solve if I just gave it enough time and attention. After two months I was fitter and tanned from all the outdoor walks, but I still felt as though my emotional circuit board had been removed. I couldn't summon the energy to care about anything, good or bad. I felt like I was molecularly incapable of being happy. I had nothing left to give, so maybe it was time to take. I took the tablets.

I guess it's the same as physical health. For some people, physical health self-care can look like doing some stretches, but if you're in rehab after a serious injury it's going to be more intensive and involved. What I'm saying is, if you don't feel the 'handy' tips and tricks about how to mind your mental health are enough for you, that's OK.

For some of us, getting a blow-dry and going to the gym are insufficient. That's also OK. Someday, we might find that that's enough, but for now, ask for what you need, even if you feel like you're asking for a lot. If someone can't meet your needs, maybe they'll point you in the direction of someone who can.

The biggest step is asking for the help because really, no one can help you unless you ask for it. l