| 7.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stefanie Preissner: the joy of fact finding

Stefanie Preissner Expand

Close

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Stefanie Preissner

Is it just me, or do other people suddenly and surprisingly remember random facts from school with absolutely no prompting from their outside environment?

The other day, I was chatting to a friend about summer being pretty much over when he got all wound up, becoming suddenly evangelical about how autumn starts in September.

I'm fairly conflict-avoidant when it comes to arguments in public places, but I felt so certain of this fact that I decided it would be the hill I died on. I stood up straight, hands by my side, pure Feis Maitiu, like. And I recited: