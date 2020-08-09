| 8.9°C Dublin

Stefanie Preissner: the cafe trip that left me #morto

Is it just me, or has anyone else ever done something so mortifying that it genuinely hurts to recall the memory? Have you ever been so utterly embarrassed by a moment, an event, a misunderstanding that, on recollection, your eyes squint shut, your lips purse together like you've sucked a lemon and your whole body wants to fold in on itself with the force of the cringe?

Please tell me you have, because I don't want to be alone with my shame any more.

It was my first time meeting someone inside a cafe since March. That is my first defence.